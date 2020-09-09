We've hit the midway point of the regular season -- and yes, it's still odd to discuss a six-game regular season. As odd is that the first of two meetings between Hartley and DeSales is the game of the week and leads ThisWeek's Top 5. The teams also will meet in Week 6.

Here are ThisWeek's Top 5 games for Week 3:

GAME OF THE WEEK:

1-1 Hartley at 2-0 DeSales

2-0 Westerville South at 2-0 Westerville North

1-1 Dublin Jerome at 1-1 Marysville

1-1 Olentangy Orange at 2-0 Dublin Coffman

2-0 Columbus Academy at 1-1 Ready