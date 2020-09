Week 2 of the ThisWeekSPORTS.com Predictions Panel ended with only six of the 13 panelists finishing with double-digit wins, led by Frank DiRenna, Jeff Stevenson and Jarrod Ulrey all going 11-4.

DiRenna, who also tied for the most wins in Week 1, leads the panel at 25-7 overall, two games ahead of Steve Blackledge, Lee Cochran, Scott Gerfen and Jeff Stevenson.

In Week 3, we have two unanimous picks with Dublin Coffman over Olentangy Orange and Westerville South beating Westerville North. Games splitting the staff 7-6 were Hartley at DeSales, Hilliard Darby at Olentangy Berlin and Amanda-Clearcreek at Bloom-Carroll.

As for our Lone Wolf picks, in which one staffer goes against the rest of the panel, we went 0-2 to drop to 0-3 for the season. Scott Hennen missed on his pick of Olentangy Berlin to beat Olentangy, and Cochran came up short in his pick of Olentangy Liberty to beat Dublin Coffman.

For the third consecutive week, Hennen has a Lone Wolf pick, taking Hilliard Bradley to beat Hilliard Davidson.

Enjoy Week 3!

Week 3 predictions

Hartley at 2-0 DeSales

Hawks: Baker, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Resnik

Stallions: Blackledge, Borgna, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Stevenson, Ulrey

2-0 New Albany at 1-1 Gahanna

Eagles: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson

Lions: DiRenna, Gerfen, Hennen, Ulrey

1-1 Olentangy Liberty at 1-1 Upper Arlington

Patriots: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Resnik, Ulrey

Golden Bears: Purpura, Stevenson

0-2 Hilliard Bradley at 1-1 Hilliard Davidson

Jaguars: Hennen

Wildcats: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

1-1 Olentangy Orange at 2-0 Dublin Coffman

Pioneers:

Shamrocks: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

1-1 Hilliard Darby at 0-2 Olentangy Berlin

Panthers: Blackledge, Cochran, Frantz, Gerfen, Hulkenberg, Stevenson

Bears: Baker, Borgna, DiRenna, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Ulrey

1-1 Dublin Jerome at 1-1 Marysville

Celtics: Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna

Monarchs: Baker, Blackledge, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

2-0 Westerville South at 2-0 Westerville North

Wildcats: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Warriors:

1-1 Dublin Scioto at 1-1 Canal Winchester

Irish: Baker, Blackledge, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen

Indians: Borgna, Cochran, Gerfen, Hulkenberg, Stevenson, Purpura, Resnik, Ulrey

2-0 Amanda-Clearcreek at 2-0 Bloom-Carroll

Aces: Baker, Blackledge, Frantz, Gerfen, Purpura, Stevenson

Bulldogs: Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Resnik, Ulrey

1-1 Grove City Christian at 1-1 Fairfield Christian

Eagles: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Knights: Borgna, Frantz, Hulkenberg

1-1 Granville at 1-1 Licking Valley

Blue Aces: Gerfen, Purpura

Panthers: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

1-1 Newark Catholic at 2-0 Heath

Green Wave: Baker, Ulrey

Bulldogs: Borgna, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson

0-2 Northridge at 0-2 Utica

Vikings: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Gerfen, Hennen, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Redskins: Borgna, Frantz, Hulkenberg, Purpura

0-2 Watterson at 2-0 Teays Valley

Eagles: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Vikings: Cochran, Gerfen, Hulkenberg, Purpura

Standings after Week 2

Frank DiRenna: 11-4 last week, 25-7 overall

Steve Blackledge: 10-5, 23-9

Lee Cochran: 10-5; 23-9

Scott Gerfen: 9-6; 23-9

Jeff Stevenson: 11-4; 23-9

John Hulkenberg: 8-7; 21-11

Dave Purpura: 9-6; 21-11

Andy Resnik: 8-7; 21-11

Ryan Baker: 10-5; 20-12

Eric Frantz: 9-6; 20-12

Jarrod Ulrey: 11-4, 19-13

Scott Hennen: 7-8; 18-14

Stephen Borgna: 5-10; 13-19

