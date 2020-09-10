With the seeding meeting for the Division I girls golf postseason set for Sunday, Sept. 20, much of the central Ohio landscape in the sport looks similar to a year ago.

Each of the OCC’s four league champions — Dublin Jerome from the Cardinal Division, Grove City from the Ohio, New Albany from the Central and Olentangy Liberty from the Buckeye — are the same as last season.

The four-round league tournaments concluded Sept. 2, and the postseason begins with sectional competition Oct. 5.

Jerome won its 16th league title in 17 seasons, finishing 28-0 while Delaware Hayes was runner-up at 24-4, followed by Hilliard Darby (18-10), Olentangy Berlin (16-12), Hilliard Bradley (14-14), Dublin Scioto (8-20), Worthington Kilbourne (3-25) and Thomas Worthington (1-27).

The Celtics’ Audrey Ryu and the Pacers’ Haley Dye were co-medalists with a 75.0 average, with Berlin’s Mia Raines (75.7), Jerome’s Emma Sparling (80.0) and Bradley’s McKenzie Miller (81.0) also making first-team all-league.

In the OCC-Central, two-time defending state champion New Albany went 14-1 to capture the title ahead of Dublin Coffman (11-4), Upper Arlington (11-4), Marysville (6-9), Canal Winchester (2-13) and Hilliard Davidson (1-14). It marked the Eagles’ third consecutive league title.

New Albany’s Kary Hollenbaugh averaged 69.67 to edge teammate Anna Ritter (70.0) for league Player of the Year honors. Coffman’s Annika Manjunath (70.3), New Albany’s Madison Spiess (72.0) and UA’s Julia Rabadam (73.0) also were first-team all-league.

Grove City finished 20-0 to defend its title in the OCC-Ohio and place ahead of Gahanna Lincoln (13-7), Pickerington North (12-7-1), Pickerington Central (9-11), Big Walnut (5-15) and Lancaster (0-19-1).

The Greyhounds’ Lizzie Saur was medalist with a 73.7 average, followed by Pickerington North’s Cassie Tasney (77.0), Grove City’s Bella Saur (80.3), Gahanna’s Elise Wenz (86.0) and Pickerington Central’s Riley Stewart (86.7).

Liberty defended its OCC-Buckeye title, finishing 20-0 to place ahead of Olentangy (16-4), Westerville Central (11-9), Olentangy Orange (8-12), Westerville South (5-15) and Westerville North (0-20).

The Patriots’ Gracie Baun was medalist with a 77.67 average, followed by teammate Taya Buxton (80.0), Orange’s Natalie Au (82.7), Olentangy’s Olivia Drankwalter (83.7) and Liberty’s Juliana Renda (84.7).

