GIRLS SOCCER

Archbishop Hoban 5, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 3

Lauren Mahoney notched a hat trick to push the Knights past the visiting Lancers on Wednesday.

Ann Szijarto and Clara Krohn also beat the keeper as Hoban improved to 5-0 overall.

Jackson 3, Lake 0

Kirsten Throckmorton scored a goal and assisted on another to help propel the Polar Bears to a Federal League win on Wednesday night.

Also scoring for Jackson (2-2-1) were Ashley Parsons and Peyton Niemi. Caitlin Bruni tacked on an assist.

Rachel Noebe earned the shutout victory in goal, saving two shots. Taylor Finefrock saved seven shots for Lake (0-3-1).

GlenOak 2, Green 1

An own goal proved costly as the Golden Eagles escaped with a Federal League road victory.

Brooke Fieldson finished off an assist from Sarah Leemaster just seven minutes into the game to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead, but Hannah Burchfield answered for GlenOak to tie it 1-1 before halftime.

The own goal against Green in the second half determined the final result.

Green's Alaina Chiofolo and GlenOak's Rianna Schweikert each saved five shots on goal.