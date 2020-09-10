On the way to its first MSL-Cardinal Division championship last season, Worthington Christian dominated every league opponent except for Fisher Catholic.

The Warriors had no trouble in this year’s matchup, cruising to a 38-17 victory over the Irish on Sept. 10 at home behind four touchdown passes from freshman quarterback Hobie Raikes. Two went to junior wide receiver Jaiden Reynolds.

The Warriors improved to 3-0 overall and in the league, while Fisher Catholic dropped to 0-3 overall and in the league.

Worthington Christian won last year’s game 31-21.

“We just come out and we play together,” Raikes said. “It’s all my receivers and my line, they’re ridiculous. It feels great that I’ve got some of the best receivers in the league, if not the (Central) District.”

In the first quarter, Raikes connected with Correll Amsbaugh for a 26-yard touchdown and with Ethan Albert for a 21-yard score.

He then found Reynolds over the middle, and Reynolds sprinted for a 76-yard touchdown with 7 minutes, 14 seconds to go in the first half to make it 21-3.

A 43-yard touchdown from Raikes to Reynolds with 5:31 left in the third quarter gave the Warriors a 31-3 lead.

“It feels great to have a quarterback who can hit me on target and get me in for the touchdown,” Reynolds said. “I give all the credit to him and the line.”

Raikes finished 11-for-19 passing for 265 yards, and Reynolds had six catches for 183 yards.

Irish quarterback Colton Yeager had 18 rushes for 126 yards and one touchdown. He also threw for a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Team 1 2 3 4 Final

FISHER

CATHOLIC

0 3 0 14 17 WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN14 10 7 7 38

WC—Ambsaugh 26 pass from Raikes (Woodfin kick)

WC—Albert 21 pass from Raikes (Woodfin kick)

FC—Viau 27 FG

WC—Reynolds 76 pass from Raikes (Woodfin kick)

WC—Woodfin 34 FG

WC—Reynolds 43 pass from Raikes (Woodfin kick)

FC—Yeager 1 run (Viau kick)

WC—Hollister 50 kickoff return (Woodfin kick)

FC—Tencza 42 pass from Yeager (Viau kick)