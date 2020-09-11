Game of the Week

DeSales’ Jonathan Thompson rushed for two second-half touchdowns, including a 55-yard score in the fourth quarter, to help the Stallions remain unbeaten with a 24-21 win over visiting Hartley on Sept. 11 in a key CCL contest.

The DeSales defense also came through, shutting down the Hawks’ final drive on fourth-and-11 at the Stallions’ 38-yard line with 7 seconds left.

“If you look at this game over the last six years we’ve played each other, it’s back and forth, one score, a play here or there, it could’ve gone either way,” DeSales coach Ryan Wiggins said. “That’s the way they’ve all been.”

The win moved DeSales to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the CCL while Hartley dropped to 1-2 and 1-1.

The Hawks had won the last three meetings.

Thompson’s 13-yard touchdown run gave DeSales its first lead, 17-14, with 4:36 left in the third quarter.

Peyton Underwood then threw his second touchdown pass, a 43-yard connection with Richard Kenny, to put the Hawks back ahead 21-17 with 10:15 left.

“It was a tight game,” Hartley coach Brad Burchfield said. “Every inch was critical. We were trying to find answers with their quarterback. They’ve got a good two-headed monster there.”

DeSales sophomore quarterback Nicky Pentello ran for 101 yards on 14 carries, and Quintell Quinn had 111 yards on 17 carries for the Stallions, who finished with 298 yards rushing.

Sumo Kesselly led the Hawks’ running game with 70 yards and a second-quarter touchdown on 17 carries.

Hartley finished with 172 yards rushing.

“We’re going to get them again in three weeks, and we’ll get them at our place,” Burchfield said. “We’ll see how much better we’ve gotten.”

Team 1 2 3 4 Final HARTLEY 7 7 0 7 21 DeSALES7 3 7 7 24

H—Saunders 44 pass from Underwood (Hawk kick)

D—Johnson 32 pass from Pentello (Baughman kick)

H—Kesselly 1 run (Hawk kick)

D—Baughman 28 FG

D—Thompson 13 run (Baughman kick)

H—Kenny 43 pass from Underwood (Hawk kick)

D—Thompson 55 run (Baughman kick)