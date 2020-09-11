Refresh frequently to update the roundup with the latest recaps.

Gahanna Lincoln 42, New Albany 41 (OT)

Gahanna Lincoln found it difficult to stop New Albany’s running game throughout their OCC-Ohio Division matchup, but it found an answer with the game on the line Sept. 11 in its home opener.

After the Lions took the lead with a touchdown during their first overtime possession, the Eagles’ Brock Kidwell scored on a 5-yard run on his team’s possession.

New Albany then attempted a two-point conversion run, but Jayden Fudge was stopped at the 1 by a group of tacklers that included Kane Baker and Colton Chrysler as Gahanna held on for a 42-41 victory.

The win improved the Lions to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the league, while the Eagles dropped to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the league.

“We knew they were loving the (pitch to Fudge), they could get the edge and if we were overpursuing they could just cut it up, so we knew we had to chop the front and we read the guards, we all pursued and just made the tackle as a team,” Baker said. “It was a gang tackle.”

New Albany took a 28-21 lead on a 6-yard run by Fudge with 6 minutes, 26 seconds left in the third quarter and made it 35-21 on a 2-yard run by Kidwell with 10:53 remaining in the fourth.

The Lions answered, however, as quarterback Trey Burger connected with Jordan Lowery for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 6:13 left in the fourth and the Lions recovered the onside kick at the New Albany 47.

Three plays later, Burger hit Lowery for a 33-yard touchdown to tie it at 35.

New Albany recovered a fumble at the Gahanna 8 with 25 seconds left in the fourth, but the Eagles were whistled for a chop block on the next play. After Kidwell ran for 13 yards to the Gahanna 10, New Albany missed a 27-yard field goal as time expired.

Lions running back Ronald Blackman, who finished with 182 yards rushing, ran for his fourth touchdown on the first play of his team’s overtime possession to make it 42-35 with the extra point.

“We started fighting back, and in overtime, we could only hope for that,” Blackman said. “We got the overtime and we took advantage of it.”

Fudge finished with 145 yards rushing and Kidwell rushed for 163 to lead the Eagles.

“It looked like we’d been able to get the edge a lot in the second half and we just weren’t able to get it on that last play,” Eagles coach Bubba Kidwell said. “That was the difference in the ball game, but I’m very proud of how our kids fought.”

--Jarrod Ulrey

NEW ALBANY: 7-14-7-7-6--41

GAHANNA LINCOLN: 14-7-0-14-7--42

NA—Clouse 32 pass from Tibbitts (Hoff kick)

G—Blackman 43 run (Gerhart kick)

G—Blackman 9 run (Gerhart kick)

NA—Fudge 8 run (Hoff kick)

G—Blackman 45 run (Gerhart kick)

NA—Clouse 21 pass from TIbbitts (Hoff kick)

NA—Fudge 6 run (Hoff kick)

NA—Kidwell 2 run (Hoff kick)

G—Lowery 7 pass from Burger (Gerhart kick)

G—Lowery 33 pass from Burger (Gerhart kick)

G—Blackman 20 run (Gerhart kick)

NA—Kidwell 5 run (run failed)

====

Westerville South 32, Westerville North 28

Westerville South rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat host Westerville North 32-28 on Sept. 11 and continue its domination in the series.

It was the Wildcats’ 14th consecutive win over North.

South improved to 3-0 both overall and in the OCC-Capital Division, while North fell to 2-1 overall and in the league.

Wildcats quarterback Peter Pedrozo connected on a 28-yard touchdown pass to Javi’er Wills with 1 minute, 7 seconds remaining to cap a 98-yard drive for the winning points.

South, which trailed 28-17 in the fourth quarter, pulled within 28-25 on Pedrozo’s 15-yard TD pass to Jesse DeVore and Wills’ two-point reception.

Pedrozo completed 20 of 25 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns, and Brandon Armstrong rushed for 82 yards and Matthew Bame had 82 yards receiving for the Wildcats.

“We had a nice little pep talk at halftime,” South coach Matthew Christ said. “The defense responded pretty well in the second half, some big plays, some big stops. Offensively, culture-wise this is what you want. You want to have the ball on the (2-yard line) and you have to go (98) yards to win it and do it. Awesome.”

After South took a 7-0 lead on Pedrozo’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Bame on the game’s first possession, North turned to its defense to take the lead.

Sylvester Bockarie recovered a South fumble and then scored on a 3-yard run on the ensuing play to tie the game at 7 early in the second quarter.

The Warriors took a 14-7 lead when Chris Campbell scored on an 11-yard interception return on South’s next possession.

After Bame kicked a 28-yard field goal to pull the Wildcats within 14-10, North opened a 21-10 lead at halftime when Brennan Albertini scored on a 4-yard run on fourth-and-goal as time expired in the second quarter.

Bockarie rushed for 165 yards and touchdown on 33 carries.

“It’s a tough program over there,” North coach Bryan Johnson said. “They have some kids who can fly. They made some plays at the end. We’re proud of our kids. They came out and played a tough physical style of football. We gave ourselves a shot.”

--Frank DiRenna

WESTERVILLE SOUTH: 7-3-7-15--32

WESTERVILLE NORTH: 0-21-0-7--28

WS—Bame 27 pass from Pedrozo (Bame kick)

WN—Bockarie 3 run (Weigand kick)

WN—Campbell 11 interception return (Weigand kick)

WS—Bame 28 FG

WN—Albertini 4 run (Weigand kick)

WS—Armstrong 39 run (Bame kick)

WN—Albertini 1 run (Weigand kick)

WS—DeVore 15 pass from Pedrozo (Wills pass from Pedrozo)

WS—Wills 28 pass from Pedrozo (Bame kick)

====

Dublin Scioto 28, Canal Winchester 21

Neither Dublin Scioto coach Karl Johnson nor his Canal Winchester counterpart, Josh Stratton, immediately could break down how the Irish stunned the host Indians 28-21 in an OCC-Capital Division game Sept. 11, one Scioto trailed by three touchdowns late in the first half.

In the meantime, the big plays spoke for themselves.

Lesley Andoh’s 4-yard touchdown reception from Amare Jenkins with 18 seconds left in the first half trimmed a 21-0 deficit, and Andoh’s 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to start the second half set the tone for the Irish to earn their second consecutive win after a season-opening loss.

“Every game, we’d been saying (we’d get a return for a score) and tonight it finally happened,” Andoh said. “I saw the hole and I went. We came out and executed much better in the second half.”

Jenkins threw a 30-yard touchdown to Tysen Boze on Scioto’s next drive, and Ed Worthen scored the winning touchdown on a 3-yard run with 11 minutes, 51 seconds to play.

“You have your game plan of what you think you’re going to see, and then it’s working that game plan off what you actually see. Our quarterback made good reads, we made some good catches and we got some strong initial blocks,” Johnson said. “We found our wings a little bit offensively and they threw a tough, physical defense at us. To see our kids get to the finish line and finish, that’s what I’m really proud of.”

Worthen rushed for 103 yards on 31 carries. Jenkins completed 17 of 22 passes for 172 yards.

Stephan Byrd’s 235 yards rushing, more than half of which came on touchdown runs of 35 and 75 yards, paced Canal Winchester, which fell to 1-2 overall and in the league.

The Indians drove to Scioto’s 15 in the final minute but could not convert a fourth-and-15 from the 20.

“We have a lot of problems to fix,” Stratton said. “When our backs are against the wall, we have to have each other’s backs.”

--Dave Purpura

DUBLIN SCIOTO: 0-7-14-7--28

CANAL WINCHESTER: 14-7-0-0--21

CW—Byrd 35 run (Twiss kick)

CW—Byrd 75 run (Twiss kick)

CW—Musick 3 run (Twiss kick)

DS—Andoh 4 pass from Jenkins (Salvator kick)

DS—Andoh 99 kickoff return (Salvator kick)

DS—Boze 30 pass from Jenkins (Salvator kick)

DS—Worthen 3 run (Salvator kick)

====

Dublin Coffman 28, Olentangy Orange 7

Dublin Coffman jumped out to a two-touchdown first-quarter lead and then let its defense take over in a 28-7 victory over Olentangy Orange on Sept. 11 in an OCC-Central Division matchup.

The Shamrocks improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the league while limiting Orange to 99 total yards.

The Pioneers (1-2, 1-1) had 50 of their yards on one play, a touchdown pass from Josh Laisure to Caden Konczak in the second quarter.

“We knew they could run the ball and we made sure to key on No. 13 (junior tight end Rico Franklin) because he’s a big guy (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) and they run to his side a lot,” said Coffman linebacker Devon Williams, a Minnesota recruit. “Coach (Curtis) Crager had me follow him this week. We had to stop their run.”

The Shamrocks drove down the field on their first two possessions, with Bryon Threat scoring the first of his two touchdowns on a 1-yard run to cap the opening drive. Quarterback Connor Mathews added a 6-yard run on the second possession.

“It makes it easier when (the offense) scores early to give us a lead,” Williams said. “We just can relax and play.”

Coffman coach Mark Crabtree gave Mathews a breather in the second quarter, allowing backup quarterback Mason Maggs to take over in the second quarter. The junior was 5-for-6 passing for 31 yards with one touchdown pass — a 14-yarder to Trey Hedderly — and one interception.

“We have some really good players who need to get some time on the field,” Crabtree said. “Now just because we have a new quarterback doesn’t mean (Mathews) isn’t lined up as a wide receiver. We want to try a lot of things.”

Threats added an 8-yard touchdown run with 6 minutes, 34 seconds left in the game. The senior running back rushed for 84 yards in 15 carries, but Mathews led with 85 yards rushing on 12 carries. He was 9-for-14 passing for 71 yards.

Sheron Phipps added 31 yards in three carries and also had six receptions for 35 yards. Hunter Hicks had four catches for 37 yards.

Laisure was 9-for-15 passing for 85 yards, and he also rushed for 24 yards on 10 carries. The Pioneers were playing without starting running back Luke Applegate, who had a leg injury.

--Scott Hennen

OLENTANGY ORANGE: 0-7-0-0--7

DUBLIN COFFMAN: 14-7-0-7--28

DC—Threats 1 run (Magyar kick)

DC—Mathews 6 run (Magyar kick)

DC—Hedderly 14 pass from Maggs (Magyar kick)

OO—Rader 50 pass from Laisure (Behre kick)

DC—Threats 8 run (Magyar kick)

====

Ready 33, Columbus Academy 7

Ready was dominant on both sides of the ball as it defeated Columbus Academy 33-7 on Sept. 11 at Fortress Obetz.

The Silver Knights jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on a 58-yard touchdown run by Tyrese Hudson and a 39-yard field goal by Evan O’Connell. They extended the lead to 23-0 after Brian Fitzsimmons scored on a 14-yard run and quarterback Darius Parham kept it himself for a 2-yard touchdown in the closing seconds of the second quarter.

The Ready offense didn’t let up after halftime, as Parham rushed for a 75-yard score in the opening minutes of the third quarter. O’Connell added a 22-yard field goal midway through the fourth.

Academy scored on a 2-yard touchdown run by Carter James with 1:04 left in the game.

Ready coach Joel Cutler said he was impressed with his team’s physical play. The Knights totaled 416 yards of offense, including 411 rushing yards, while holding the Vikings to just 176 total yards.

“Defensively (our coaches) have our guys playing well right now,” said Cutler, whose team won its second in a row after an opening loss. “And the message for us was to play physical football this week. Bishop Ready football has always been known for its physicality, and we wanted to make sure that we did that tonight. I’m really proud of the linemen and the guys up front.”

Hudson led the Knights in rushing with 151 yards on 14 carries, and Parham rushed for 144 yards on 11 carries. Fitzsimmons added 72 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Academy endured its first loss after a 2-0 start. Quarterback Brady Hess completed nine of 12 passes for 61 yards, and Henry Rubey led the Vikings in rushing with 59 yards.

“We need to do a better job of preparing during the week,” Vikings coach Robin Miller said. “Our focus from start to finish … needs to be a lot better. But all the credit to coach Cutler and Bishop Ready; they were focused. I’d be willing to bet they had a great week of preparation, and it showed on the scoreboard.”

--Stephen Borgna

COLUMBUS ACADEMY: 0-0-0-7--7

READY: 10-13-7-3--33

R—Hudson 58 run (O’Connell kick)

R—O’Connell 39 FG

R—Fitzsimmons 14 run (O’Connell kick)

R—Parham 2 run (kick failed)

R—Parham 75 run (O’Connell kick)

R—O’Connell 22 FG

CA—Carter 2 run (Houston kick)

