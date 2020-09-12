Ten years ago, before rideshare services became ubiquitous in the United States, Andrew Berry drove with a purpose as he chauffeured a future Hall of Famer recovering from surgery.

The new general manager of the Browns, Berry was 23 years old and in his second season as a scouting assistant with the Indianapolis Colts in 2010, when Bill Polian had a hip replaced.

While Polian healed, the longtime GM who held the titles of Colts president and vice chairman needed someone to ferry him for a few weeks between his home and team headquarters on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Berry volunteered and capitalized on the arrangement by bombarding Polian with questions about running an NFL franchise.

"After we got to the facility, I would run and basically type up my notes," Berry said during a phone interview with the Beacon Journal. "I still actually have a Bill Polian folder both on my computer and a hard copy with a number of the lessons.

"Bill lived probably like 20 to 25 minutes away. Now, I probably made the drives closer to 30 minutes because he was always so gracious with his time. Bill, at his heart, was really a teacher, and what I appreciated is that he was such an open book where I could ask him anything."

Berry probed about Polian's GM stints with the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers and Colts as well as his time working in the league office. Polian gave Berry the answers he sought, plus recommendations for books about the history of football.

"We had great conversations," Polian said by phone, "and I knew then that he was hungry to learn and hungry to grow.

"We talked a lot about how you make decisions, what goes into it, what systems are appropriate."

Polian's 32-year NFL resume includes five Super Bowl appearances as a GM, including one victory with legendary quarterback Peyton Manning and the Colts in 2007. Polian was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

"I know it may sound a little bit crazy, but that was some of the best education I could have possibly gotten early in my career," Berry said of his chats with Polian.

Advice shared by Polian not only had a great influence on Berry, but also on Browns owner Jimmy Haslam.

The Browns hired Berry on Jan. 27 as their GM and executive vice president of football operations, pairing him with first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski, who reached an agreement with the team on Jan. 12. When Berry signed his five-year contract on Jan. 28 at age 32, he became the youngest GM in NFL history.

The rise of Berry, who turned 33 on March 30, resulted in his return to Cleveland.

With the Browns searching for a chief talent evaluator to pair with Sashi Brown, their former head of football operations who lacked a traditional scouting background, Haslam called Polian in January 2016 to ask if Berry would be ready to direct a player personnel department.

"I said, 'Yeah without question,' and [Haslam] was a bit skeptical, I think," said Polian, who gave Berry his first NFL job in 2009 and served as his boss until Colts owner Jim Irsay fired Polian on Jan. 2, 2012. "[Haslam] said, 'Well, why do you say that? You know, you haven't been with him in four or five years.'

"I said, 'Yeah, that's true. But I would have told you four or five years ago that with just a very simple immersion into the personnel world, which he's obviously been doing on both sides — pro and college — that he certainly would be ready. I wouldn't let that affect your decision at all. He's as bright a guy and hard working a person as I've ever run across. So I can't endorse him more highly.'"

The Browns hired Berry as their VP of player personnel in an analytics-driven, Ivy League-flavored front office piloted by fellow Harvard University graduates Brown and Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta. Team brass viewed Berry as a 28-year-old rising star, though his first tour in Cleveland became known for historic losing.

Brown controlled the roster and ripped it apart with an aggressive youth movement in 2016, when the franchise shifted its focus to stockpiling draft picks and salary-cap space.

A two-year record of 1-31 (1-15 in 2016 and 0-16 in 2017) ensued. Ownership fired Brown on Dec. 7, 2017, after he lost a power struggle with former Browns coach Hue Jackson.

Some fans remain uneasy about Berry because he had an important job during those agonizing years, when the Browns passed on quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson in consecutive drafts by trading the picks (second and 12th overall) used to select them.

On Feb. 5, Berry faced questions about culpability during his introductory news conference as GM. He said he wouldn't "hide from or run from" any of the failures, but added, "I am looking forward to certainly establishing my own track record as the primary decision maker moving forward."

Jimmy and Dee Haslam know who made which recommendations during the Sashi Brown regime, and they fell in love with Berry. He stayed with the Browns in 2018 and worked under former GM John Dorsey. An old-school scout who used analytics but didn't prioritize it, Dorsey loaded the roster with talented players, including 2018 first overall pick Baker Mayfield, and the franchise improved its record to 7-8-1 during the quarterback's rookie season.

Then in February 2019, Berry accepted a higher-ranking position from the Philadelphia Eagles, becoming their VP of football operations. The Haslams didn't want Berry to leave Cleveland, but the Browns owners had a problem.

Brief separation

Like the Haslams, Howie Roseman coveted Berry.

The Super Bowl-winning GM of the Eagles, Roseman is a friend of Ryan Grigson, whom the Browns named senior football adviser on May 29. Roseman and Grigson worked together in Philly before Grigson’s run as GM of the Colts from 2012-16. Berry and Roseman connected through Grigson years ago and subsequently kept in touch. Polian revealed he provided another "glowing reference" last year when Roseman called him about Berry. It all contributed to Roseman wanting Berry, despite his association with the bleakest period of Browns history sans the move to Baltimore.

"I thought it was a no-brainer for the Philadelphia Eagles to bring a guy like that in," Roseman said during a phone interview. "There are a lot of things that go into each and every pick, that go into the decision-making, and certainly when you're talking about the person who's not the final decision maker, it's hard to kind of figure out exactly until you live with that person, until you are able to see their specific evaluations, their thought process, what part they were involved in.

"But I think the thing that we miss maybe when we're talking about the 1-31 was the incredible planning, the incredible approach to not be just a 7-9, 8-8, 9-7 team, to really build an approach that gives you an opportunity to win a championship, and I think sometimes that takes a long time."

Roseman touched on a debate that still exists among Browns fans. His point is mediocrity gets an NFL franchise nowhere, so the Browns were really bad with the intent to build an incredible war chest of draft picks and salary-cap space and then use those assets to eventually become really good. But the strategy only pays off if the right players are selected and signed. When ownership no longer trusted Brown with those decisions, it turned to Dorsey. He used the capital he inherited to significantly upgrade the roster, drafting cornerback Denzel Ward (fourth overall) and running back Nick Chubb (second round) in addition to Mayfield in 2018 and trading for wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. in consecutive offseasons.

But Dorsey whiffed on the first head coaching hire of his career. After Jackson was fired with a record of 3-36-1 in two and a half seasons, the Browns went 5-3 in the final eight games of 2018 with longtime defensive coordinator Gregg Williams as their interim head coach and Freddie Kitchens as their new offensive coordinator. Dorsey thought he had unearthed something special with Kitchens and hired him as head coach, only to watch a much-hyped team with playoff expectations fail to display discipline, maturity or organization en route to last season’s 6-10 flop.

The Browns fired Kitchens on Dec. 29, the same day the season ended. They mutually agreed with Dorsey to part ways on Dec. 31 after he declined to accept a diminished role offered by the Haslams.

All eyes turned toward a reunion between the Browns and Berry. He secured the gig after Minnesota Vikings assistant GM George Paton and then-New England Patriots director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort interviewed, too.

Paton worked with Stefanski for 13 seasons in Minnesota and interviewed with the Browns twice before withdrawing from consideration on Jan. 24. Three days later, the Browns struck a deal with Berry. Stefanski and Paton are close friends, but Stefanski also supported Berry. The previous year, Berry and DePodesta backed Stefanski when he interviewed for the head coaching job Dorsey gave to Kitchens

Eleven months after Berry joined the Eagles, he had gone back to the Browns.

"I was always aware that it was more of a short-term rental than a long-term relationship because of how talented he was," Roseman said, "but that didn't dissuade us one bit from trying to bring him into the building and get that benefit for our organization, our team, to have a person like him be part of the Eagles."

Getting discovered

Los Angeles Chargers GM Tom Telesco became the first member of an NFL front office to recognize the remarkable characteristics and background of Berry and project him as a talent evaluator in the league. It was Telesco, during his days as Colts director of player personnel, who targeted Berry at Harvard and recommended him to the father-and-son tandem of Bill and Chris Polian, another ex-Indianapolis GM.

Berry and his twin brother, Adam, grew up mesmerized by football and played for Bel Air High School in suburban Baltimore. Andrew Berry played quarterback and very little defense for Bel Air, but he switched to cornerback at Harvard because coach Tim Murphy deemed the position change Berry's quickest path to playing time as a freshman.

He became a four-year starter, a three-time first-team All-Ivy League selection and a two-time All-America choice. He also played against his twin, a wide receiver at Princeton University.

In a phone interview, Murphy raved about Andrew Berry as a person and player, calling him "arguably the top defensive back in Harvard football history."

It took only four years at Harvard for Berry to earn a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in computer science — with a focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning. Berry explained in a graduate-level course centered on software programming, he essentially "built the brain for a robot," allowing the machine to autonomously steer and recognize walls while maneuvering. He believes his background in computer science allows him to speak the language of analysts.

"He's the first kid that we've ever had here that while playing football has gotten a bachelor's and master's degree at the same time," said Murphy, Harvard's head coach for the past 26 seasons. "When I found out that he had gone that route, I said, 'Jeez, Andrew. Do you ever sleep?' And he didn't miss a beat. He replied, 'Oh, Coach. Sleep is for wussies.'"

That might be the edgiest quote ever attributed to Berry. Although Roseman said, "I think his demeanor hides a fierce competitor," Berry is a quintessential nice guy.

Murphy credits Berry's parents, Drew and Brenda, with ensuring he would remain humble, despite everything he has achieved in life. The coach likes to tell a story about how he sang Berry's praises to Brenda during an awards banquet, whereupon she responded with a quip about her son keeping a messy bedroom.

Given a chance to defend himself, Berry laughed and said, "You know what? I've learned mom is always right."

Bill Polian pointed out Berry doesn't act like he's the smartest person in the room, even though he usually is.

"He's low-key," Polian said.

When Telesco scouted Harvard's home win against Holy Cross in 2008, he read a story about Berry in the game program.

"I just thought to myself, 'This is exactly the type of kids we're looking for to work in the NFL,'" Telesco said by phone. "I mean, football background as a player — and a very good player at that level — and then well-educated, well-rounded intelligence. So I just wrote his name down."

The following spring, Berry briefly pursued a long shot to make it as an NFL player. He suffered a herniated disc in his back while lifting weights after his pro day, and the injury dashed any hope he might have had to take advantage of his tryout at Washington's rookie minicamp.

"It was disappointing from the standpoint that I felt like I didn't necessarily get a chance to put my best foot forward," Berry said. "But going into it, I was relatively pragmatic in the sense that it was like, 'Hey, this is going to be a long road, and I probably need a little bit of luck along the way.' So I was at peace when things didn't work out."

A few weeks later, Telesco called Berry's agent and asked if he would want to interview with the Colts for a scouting assistant position.

"We had been looking for a person who was combined football and analytics," Polian said.

But Berry had other options. He had previously interned with Goldman Sachs and received a lucrative, full-time offer from the company, prompting him to withdraw from his interview process with Google, which had hired his then-girlfriend Brittan. The couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in May and have two young boys, Zion and Kairo.

"I was told by people in New York City that he was actually the top Wall Street recruit in the country," Murphy said of Berry, whose brother is a managing director at Goldman Sachs. "That's why when he came to me and said, 'Coach, I'm thinking about getting into football,' my first reaction was, 'Jeez, Andrew. I think that's great, but my concern would be the opportunities you have right now are extraordinary, even for a Harvard football player, and the challenging thing about going into football is they don't always reward you for your level of education.'"

Still, Murphy urged Berry to follow his heart. Telesco told Berry why he would be a good fit for the Colts and explained it would probably be more difficult to break through in the NFL if he opted to put it on the backburner and pursue it a few years later. Berry accepted Telesco's offer to interview and landed the job. He insisted the decision to turn down Goldman Sachs in favor of the Colts wasn't difficult.

"I had a ton of classmates that went into financial services or consulting or something along those lines," Berry said, "but I was never passionate about it."

Climbing the ladder

Berry flourished, Telesco said, while doing "all the grunt work" of a scouting assistant.

Berry ascended to pro scout in 2011, when he worked remotely while living in San Jose, California, with Brittan, whose job in the tech industry took her to Silicon Valley. Grigson promoted Berry to pro scouting coordinator in 2012, a job he held until the Browns hired him the first time in 2016.

Berry's intelligence, work ethic and love of learning propelled him through the ranks.

"You could see he had a bright future, just by the way he handled himself," Telesco said. "Even coming out of college, he was very mature, carried himself with confidence, yet he didn't know it all, didn't have all the answers."

Bill Polian still marvels at a study Berry conducted by delving into injury data early in his seven-year tenure with the Colts.

"It contained information that was dramatically important and changed our whole approach to how we got our guys ready in the offseason and things of that nature. It reflected on when injuries occurred and when the injury curve peaked," Polian said. "Subsequently, there was discussion about going [from 16] to 18 games at that point in time, and the statement was made by someone from the league office that injuries actually would decrease if you went to 18 games, and Andrew's study disproved that. I mentioned that [as a member of the competition committee] at a league meeting and a number of other people in the league asked me for a copy of the survey, which I gladly gave them."

Reflecting on the project, Berry said he realized "if you knock those things out of the park, it's a way that you're able to get more responsibility and earn trust with your bosses."

Berry also learned people who work in NFL front offices have "a ton of responsibilities ... that aren't necessarily [related to] scouting players."

The importance of some duties increase with power.

Now Berry occupies one of the Browns' main leadership positions. So when protests swept the nation in the wake of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd as he died on Memorial Day, Berry, one of two Black GMs in the NFL, sent an email June 5 to team employees encouraging them to take action in the fight against racial and social injustice. The Browns later invited the public to participate in the initiative. And when the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shut down team facilities throughout the league in March and forced the NFL to hold a virtual draft a month later, Berry had no choice but to guide the organization through an unprecedented situation.

Berry didn't seem to be fazed by the unique offseason. After stating during his introductory news conference he wanted to be defined by aggression, Berry signed more than a dozen free agents, a list highlighted by offensive right tackle Jack Conklin, tight end Austin Hooper and backup quarterback Case Keenum. Then Berry further upgraded Mayfield's supporting cast by drafting Jedrick Wills 10th overall to play left tackle.

"All the moves made sense," Polian said. "You look at every one of their moves, their draft choices, who they let go and who they kept, and you say, 'OK. I understand why he's doing that.'

"Ultimately it's going to come down to the quarterback, but everything else makes perfect sense. You say, 'All right. Yeah, that filled a need. This guy has a skill set that makes sense.'"

None of Berry's strengths guarantee he'll succeed as the top authority on Browns roster decisions. He's their sixth head of football since the Haslams bought the team in 2012, so plenty of other razor-sharp, well-intentioned people have walked the halls of the team's Berea headquarters, only to meet their demise before a turnaround occurred. The franchise hasn't made the playoffs since 2002 or finished a season with a winning record since it went 10-6 in 2007.

Those who know Berry are aware of the history and simply hope he gets adequate time to produce a different outcome.

"I feel very confident that the Browns three to five years from now," Murphy said, "will be in a much better place than they were a year ago."

