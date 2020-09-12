Week 3 Top Performers
Billy Levak, Nordonia
Levak completed 24-of-32 passes for 416 yards, six touchdowns – including three to Joel Jones – and no interceptions in a 63-49 win at Wadsworth.
Matt Natale, Walsh Jesuit
Natale threw five touchdown passes – including three to Dom Grguric – in a 56-14 win over visiting Parma Padua.
Darrian Lewis, STVM
Lewis returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown, tossed a 38-yard touchdown pass and gained 50 yards on three receptions and 134 yards on four punt returns in a 35-7 win at Louisville.
Jordan Mick, Northwest
Mick completed 18-of-33 passes for two touchdowns and 357 yards, and rushed for two more touchdowns and 73 yards on 15 carries in a 31-7 win over host Triway.
Jacob Paltani, Hudson
Paltani completed 13-of-16 passes for two touchdowns and 199 yards, and ran for one touchdown and 124 yards on 12 carries in a 47-22 win over visiting Barberton.
Michael Bevington, CVCA
Bevington ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, and completed 8-of-12 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown in a 41-12 win over visiting Orrville.
Sal Perrine, Nordonia
Perrine rushed for three touchdowns and 222 yards on 25 carries in a 63-49 win at Wadsworth.
Trevor Van Horn, Green
Van Horn ran for a touchdown and completed 17-of-26 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-20 win over host Westlake.
Joel Jones, Nordonia
Jones caught eight passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns in a 63-49 win at Wadsworth.
Elijah Wesley, Canton McKinley
Wesley ran for two touchdowns and gained 157 yards on 14 carries in a 26-17 victory over host Lake.
Zayne Lehman, Revere
Lehman scored three touchdowns and ran for 132 yards on 22 carries in a 33-0 victory over visiting Cuyahoga Falls.
Kyle Snider, CVCA
Snider ran for 129 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 41-12 win over visiting Orrville.
Trey Martin, Green
Martin caught three touchdown passes and finished with eight receptions for 111 yards in a 40-20 triumph over host Westlake.
Shane Hamm, Archbishop Hoban
Hamm ran for a touchdown and completed 7-of-9 passes for 208 yards and one touchdown in a 31-24 win over Cleveland Benedictine at Euclid.
Victor Dawson, Archbishop Hoban
Dawson totaled 129 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in a 31-24 win over Cleveland Benedictine at Euclid.
George Linberger, STVM
Linberger rushed for two touchdowns and 125 yards on 17 carries in a 35-7 win at Louisville.
Brandon Foster, Canton McKinley
Foster ran for 158 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in a 26-17 victory over host Lake.
Drew Lightner, Hudson
Lightner rushed for three touchdowns and 84 yards on 16 carries in a 47-22 win over visiting Barberton.
– Michael Beaven