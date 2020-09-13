Here are five Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians' 8-4 loss to the Twins on Saturday night, which brought their losing streak to a season-high five games.

1. It is almost a certainty that the Indians will grab one of the eight postseason spots in the American League. It would take a horrific collapse over the final two weeks, along with a shocking hot streak from one of a few rebuilding teams. Statistically, the Indians have a 99.3-percent chance of at least owning the No. 8 seed in the postseason come October. They are fortunate in that regard, considering how things have gone over the last week.

The Indians dropped their fifth consecutive game Friday night, their longest losing streak of the season. It's only the second time since 2016 that they have dropped five games in a row. They have scored 0, 1 or 2 runs in 21 of their 46 games. The lineup has struggled to the point that the four runs scored Saturday night felt like a revelation, even though the Twins clobbered Zach Plesac and Nick Wittgren and doubled that total.

2. The Indians have started to fall behind the White Sox (29-16 as of this writing) and Twins (29-18) in the AL Central race. And, yes, having home field advantage in the Wild Card round, a three-game series new to this postseason format for 2020, is a key advantage. But much of the rest of September for the Indians is about figuring out how to get those in the everyday lineup into a groove. The Indians and Yankees, if the season ended today, would be the last two seeds in the AL. The teams threatening them? The Seattle Mariners, Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles, all of whom are sitting at 20-25, 5.5 games back of the Indians with only 14 games to play. The division race is still front and center in the Indians' minds, but having that cushion to at least make it to October allows for, perhaps, a little less panic as the season winds down. At this point, four runs in a game has to be seen as a hope that the worst is behind them.

"To score four runs, it's a step in the right direction," said acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. on a Zoom call. "We have to continue to push. We are very fortunate we are where we are at right now. But I think hopefully tonight is a step in the right direction scoring runs."

3. The Indians pitching staff has been so lights out this season that they hold the fifth-best run differential (plus 33) despite scoring the second-fewest runs (184) in the AL, ahead of only the 16-30 and last-place Rangers. Francisco Lindor was moved to the leadoff spot ahead of Friday's game, thus sliding Cesar Hernandez to second and Jose Ramirez to third, in an effort to put the Indians' shortstop in the spot where he was been the most productive. It was also an effort to try to jumpstart an offense that has lately not only been stuck in the mud, but seemingly without tires and an engine, either. The Indians are most likely headed to October. The question that remains: what kind of offense will they bring with them?

"I mean I think what’s gonna happen is we’re just gonna hit a spark," Plesac said on a Zoom call. "We know how close it feels. It’s like that feeling when you know it’s there. It’s almost just waiting for it to explode. I think we’re about to turn this thing around. Guys are still locked in, we’re still hungry, still trying to get some momentum really. Catch momentum going into this last game and into our next series. It’s gonna be important for us to do that if we want to make a playoff run."

4. Plesac had been terrific this season, aside from only the intermission at the team's alternate facility that was due to his own actions off the field, though that run was largely ended Saturday night by the Twins Bomba Squad offense. Plesac was knocked around for five runs on six hits with five strikeouts in seven innings in a start that nearly doubled his season ERA to 2.20. It was the first time this season Plesac had given up more than three runs in a start and only the second time he gave up more than one. Plesac didn't have the type of command that has allowed him to have a stellar 2020 — albeit in a small sample size — and he paid for it against a dangerous lineup.

"Yeah, I mean they’re just not gonna miss a mistake," Plesac said. "They’ve been so good at that. It’s tough when you get behind in the count and then you make a mistake because guys are seeing the ball better when they’re in an advantage count and it’s a mistake pitch. So, it’s really just coming down to executing good pitches and when you do that, most of the time you’ll get guys out. So, I don’t think they’re a team that we need to freak out about."

5. The way Plesac fits into the Indians' playoff picture remains unclear. In the initial three-game series, Shane Bieber taking the ball in Game 1 is a slam dunk. After that, the Indians can turn to Carlos Carrasco, Plesac, Aaron Civale and perhaps Triston McKenzie in Games 2 and 3. Carrasco figures to get one of those starts. The other could potentially come down to whomever has the hot hand between Civale, Plesac and possibly McKenzie to end the season. But, that bridge will be crossed in October.

"I think we’re just gonna continue to take each day and each game. We can’t look ahead to the playoffs, "Plesac said. "You can’t look ahead to even the next series. We got to get this win tomorrow and then go from there. So really just taking it a day at a time and enjoying every last day we get to spend with each other. This season is coming to the back end and we’re trying to make a run together and we’re definitely pushing."

6. The Indians continue to monitor Jose Ramirez's swollen thumb/hand, though the few off days recently allowed him to make some progress in that regard. The Indians are also off Monday, a welcomed day of rest for Ramirez. The small bit of good news for the struggling Indians offense is that Ramirez's swing has been unbothered when facing a left-handed pitcher. Ramirez on Saturday night belted a home run off Twins lefty Rich Hill. Though, while the swing looked good, he later had an awkward at home plate that wasn't as graceful. Luckily for the Indians, it was more awkward than painful.

"He didn't hurt himself," Alomar Jr. said. "He dove, but his face hit the ground a little bit. He just scraped himself a little bit but he's fine. ... I think he was going to go standing up and then at the least minute made the decision to dive, but it was too late."

