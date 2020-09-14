We have co-Players of the Week for Week 3.

Gahanna running back Ronald Blackman won the vote of the ThisWeek staff. He rushed for 182 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winner from 20 yards on the first play of overtime in a 42-41 win over New Albany.

Watterson running back Cam Nickleson won our Twitter poll, receiving 33.1% of 1,086 votes over 24 hours. He rushed for 90 yards and four touchdowns and caught a scoring pass in a 39-0 win over Teays Valley.

The other finalists were Harvest Prep running back Jaylen Jennings and Olentangy Berlin wide receiver/linebacker Bennett Lawrence.

