In such an unusual high school football season, it seems fitting to have an unusual Super 7 poll. All the teams in the poll appeared on all 11 ballots. There are no teams listed as “also receiving votes.”

Pickerington Central and Dublin Coffman remained the unanimous top two, with Groveport staying at No. 3. DeSales flipped spots with Olentangy Liberty, going from fourth to sixth with Olentangy remaining fifth. Joining the poll is Westerville South at No. 7.

Below is the poll as selected by the ThisWeekSPORTS.com staff. A unanimous selection is 77 point:

1. Pickerington Central (3-0), 77 points, 11 first-place votes. Last game: Defeated Central Crossing 47-0. Next game: Friday at Groveport. Last week: No. 1

2. Dublin Coffman (3-0), 66 points. Last game: Def. Olentangy Orange 28-7. Next game: Friday vs. Hilliard Davidson. Last week: No. 2

3. Groveport (3-0), 49 points. Last game: Def. Lancaster 16-13. Next game: Friday vs. Pickerington Central. Last week: No. 3

4. DeSales (3-0), 37 points. Last game: Def. Hartley 24-21. Next game: Friday vs. Watterson. Last week: No. 6

5. Olentangy (3-0), 32 points. Last game: Def. Thomas Worthington 43-7. Next game: Friday at Hilliard Darby. Last week: No. 5

6. Olentangy Liberty (2-1), 31 points. Last game: Def. Upper Arlington 21-14. Next game: Friday vs. Hilliard Bradley. Last week: No. 4

7. Westerville South (3-0), 16 points. Last game: Def. Westerville North 32-28. Next game: Friday at Delaware. Last week: Not ranked

Also receiving votes: None

Dropped out: No. 7 Hartley

