From being played on opening night in this season shaped by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic to having a weather delay early in the fourth quarter, the DeSales football team’s 28-22 overtime win over Watterson on Aug. 28 was filled with drama.

As his team prepares for a home rematch with the Eagles on Friday, Sept. 18, after coming from behind to win the earlier meeting, what sticks out to Stallions coach Ryan Wiggins is the intensity he again expects to be on display.

During a six-game regular season before the playoffs begin Oct. 9, DeSales and Watterson are playing a home-and-home CCL series against each other and Hartley, with all three teams facing St. Charles one time.

“Now we’ve got to go and play Watterson, St. Charles and Hartley all over again,” Wiggins said. “It’s fun in a way and it’s fun for the communities, but it’s hard. You talk about four-quarter physical football. If somebody can stay healthy, they’re going to be playoff-ready for sure.

“It’s great because we’ve come from behind in the fourth. We’ve had to win in overtime. We’ve been down at halftime and come back. We’ve had to learn a lot of lessons in three weeks that you only learn on the field. Again, we’ve got to do this round-robin all over again and that’s a challenge.”

DeSales snapped a three-game losing streak to Hartley with a 24-21 victory Sept. 11 that improved its record to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the CCL.

Watterson, which last beat the Stallions to close the 2018 season, defeated Teays Valley 39-0 on Sept. 11 to improve to 1-2 overall and is 0-2 in the league.

In the first-round league matchup with DeSales, Watterson held leads of 16-7 and 22-14 before the Stallions rallied.

With 8 minutes, 8 seconds left in the fourth quarter, DeSales senior running back Quintell Quinn ran for a 3-yard touchdown on the first play after the game resumed following a weather delay. Nicky Pentello then hit Nathan Barber for a two-point conversion pass to tie it at 22.

In overtime, DeSales kept the Eagles from scoring on their possession and won it on a 4-yard run by Quinn.

Quinn had 17 rushes for 111 yards against Hartley, raising his season totals to 53 carries for 364 yards and five touchdowns.

Running back Jonathan Thompson had six rushes for 86 yards and two scores against Hartley, and quarterback Pentello had 14 rushes for 101 yards and threw for a touchdown.

Thompson and Pentello also have one interception apiece while playing defense.

Watterson followed close back-to-back league losses by blowing past Teays Valley as Cam Nickleson rushed 15 times for 90 yards and four touchdowns and added one scoring reception. He has 58 rushes for 382 yards and six touchdowns on the season.

Coach Brian Kennedy also has been pleased with the improvement since the opening week in his team’s passing game as well as the play of the offensive line. That group includes Alex Altier (RG), Collin Cassidy (RT), Patrick Jesse (LT), Nick Youell (LG) and Brady White (C).

Quarterback Jake Hoying was 16-for-21 passing for 183 yards and one touchdown against Teays Valley and is 39-for-73 for 446 yards and four touchdowns on the season. He also has run for four scores

Wide receiver Brandon Trout had eight catches for 88 yards on Sept. 11 and has 16 receptions on the season.

“We watched a little of last night’s game and some of Week 1 (on tape) and obviously DeSales has gotten better in the last two weeks,” Kennedy said. “We’ve gotten better. I’ll go back to the offensive line and that’s the biggest difference.”

