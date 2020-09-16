We begin the second half of the regular season with some exciting matchups led by Pickerington Central traveling to Groveport. Those teams split last year with the Cruisers winning in the regular season and the Tigers taking a victory in the playoffs on their way to the Division I state title.

Here are ThisWeek’s Top 5 games for Week 4:

GAME OF THE WEEK

3-0, 2-0 Pickerington Central at 3-0, 2-0 Groveport Madison

2-1 Ready at 2-1 Harvest Prep

2-1, 2-0 Gahanna Lincoln at 2-1, 1-1 Westerville Central

1-2, 0-2 Watterson at 3-0, 2-0 DeSales

2-1 Worthington Kilbourne at 2-1 Big Walnut

