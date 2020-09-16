Citing family commitments, Chris Kline has stepped down as wrestling coach at Hilliard Davidson after two seasons.

“It’s unfortunate but I had a change in my work and my wife and I became new parents this summer, so it was best for me to focus on my family,” Kline said.

The Wildcats had a Division I state qualifier in each of his two seasons.

Luke DeWeese went 0-2 at 152 pounds in 2019 to finish the season 20-6 and Dez Gartrell qualified at 152 this past season, but the tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. He finished the season 42-6.

“I didn’t get to accomplish everything I wanted, but I’m thankful for the opportunity and relationships I have built at Davidson,” Kline said. “A lot of the younger wrestlers took a step forward becoming better technical wrestlers and we had a state qualifier each season, which I’m really proud of.

“I had a lot of fun coaching and have learned a lot in the process. I’ll miss teaching the kids the most and I wish them nothing but the best.”

Kline, a 2008 Westerville North graduate, was a three-time Division I state qualifier with the Warriors. He won the state title at 160 as a senior after placing fourth at 152 as a junior and finishing 1-2 at 130 as a freshman.

“We are truly sorry to see coach Kline step down,” athletics director Nate Bobek said. “He did a tremendous job for us and he will be missed. In his short tenure, his focus on culture and the work he and his staff put in with our student-athletes was second to none. Our program is stronger because of it.”

