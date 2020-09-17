Final scores and recaps for central Ohio high school football teams' 2020 Week 4 games

Columbus Academy 31, Bexley 7

Columbus Academy quarterback Brady Hess was nursing an ankle injury, but it didn’t show Sept. 17 against Bexley.

The senior quarterback tossed three touchdowns and ran for another in the first half of a 31-7 victory over the visiting Lions in MSL-Ohio Division play.

The Vikings improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the league by winning their fourth consecutive game against Bexley. The Lions dropped to 0-3 overall and in the MSL-Ohio.

Hess bounced back after leaving in the second quarter of a 33-7 loss to Ready on Sept. 11. He was 14-for-16 passing for 182 yards and rushed for 39 yards on six carries.

“I can’t miss this game,” Hess said. “We have been able to beat Bexley four years in a row, and I wanted to be a part of that.”

Academy’s Durell Moultrie caught five passes for 109 yards and one touchdown, and Sam Huyghe had eight receptions for 63 yards and one score. Carter James rushed for 35 yards on seven carries.

The Lions scored with 31 seconds remaining in the game when quarterback Will Cordle hit Michael Agriesti on an 8-yard touchdown pass.

“We have to get better on the little things,” Bexley coach Mike Golden said. “I can say we kept trying until the end.”

Cordle was 15-for-28 passing for 167 yards with two interceptions, and Agriesti had four catches for 47 yards. Ethan Beckman caught five passes for 49 yards, and Noah Lyons rushed for 34 yards on five carries.

—Scott Hennen

BEXLEY: 0-0-0-7--7

COLUMBUS ACADEMY: 14-14-3-0--31

CA—Huyghe 2 pass from Hess (Houston kick)

CA—Hess 5 run (Houston kick)

CA—Reeves 2 pass from Hess (Houston kick)

CA—Moultrie 70 pass from Hess (Houston kick)

CA—Houston 34 FG

B—Agriesti 8 pass from Cordle (Powers kick)

====

Walnut Ridge 36, Centennial 14

Walnut Ridge running back Javarus Leach is expected to be one of the City League's top rushers this season, but he proved to be multifaceted Sept. 17 against visiting Centennial.

In the opening game for both squads, Leach ran for 107 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries, had three receptions for 92 yards and two scores and added a tackle for loss while playing defense as the Scots won 36-14.

"I don't think I had a reception last year but I put in a lot of work in the offseason, which allowed me to expand my game," Leach said. "The whole team was excited to get back out there."

In a matchup of the City-South Division defending champion Scots against last year's City-North winners, Walnut Ridge made it 8-0 on a punt return for a touchdown by Sincere Smith early in the second quarter. Quarterback Howard Thornton connected with William Felts for the two-point conversion pass.

The Stars cut it to 8-6 on a 7-yard touchdown run by Syquee Womack with 2 minutes, 8 seconds left in the first half but missed the extra point.

Leach then caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Thornton with 18 seconds to go before halftime as the Scots went up 14-6.

"Javarus has been out there for four years and I feel like people forgot about him," Scots coach Byron Mattox said. "Defensively the guys weren't very excited about their performance tonight, which is good."

Leach scored on a 26-yard pass from Thornton with 4:55 left in the third quarter and Felts ran for the two-point conversion, and Leach ran for a 30-yard score early in the fourth as the Scots went up 28-6.

Tyreek Gunnell scored on a 5-yard run as the Stars cut it to 28-14 with 5:12 left.

"I'm disappointed," Stars coach Donte Goosby said. "I thought they had a little more than us, but I was hoping we'd play up to the occasion."

—Jarrod Ulrey

CENTENNIAL: 0-6-0-8--14

WALNUT RIDGE: 0-14-8-14--36

WR—Smith 32 punt return (W. Felts pass from Thornton)

C—Womack 7 run (kick failed)

WR—Leach 27 pass from Thornton (run failed)

WR—Leach 26 pass from Thornton (W. Felts run)

WR—Leach 30 run (run failed)

C—Gunnell 5 run (Womack pass from Brown)

WR—A. Felts 1 run (Ali run)

====

Marion-Franklin 25, Beechcroft 0

In the other opener between City League programs Sept. 17, Marion-Franklin held host Beechcroft to 15 yards on 37 rushes and to zero passing yards while winning 25-0.

Dimir Thomas returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter to propel the defensive effort.

Taylen James rushed 18 times for 81 yards and a touchdown and Giovanni Scales had two carries for 55 yards to lead the Red Devils' offense.

"In my 27 years of coaching, the defense was one of the best I've seen," Red Devils coach David Lakso said. "Our offense didn't play well but our defense was lights out."

—Jarrod Ulrey

MARION-FRANKLIN: 12-6-0-7--25

BEECHCROFT: 0-0-0-0--0

M—Thomas 20 interception return (run failed)

M—Perry 2 run (pass failed)

M—Brooks 11 pass from Perry (kick failed)

M—James 3 run (Lucero kick)

====

