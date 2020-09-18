Final scores and recaps for central Ohio high school football teams' 2020 Week 4 games

Watterson 35, DeSales 34 (2OT)

Cam Nickleson scored on a 2-yard run and then caught the winning two-point conversion pass from Jake Hoying as Watterson edged host DeSales 35-34 in two overtimes Sept. 18.

The victory not only avenged a 28-22 overtime loss to the Stallions on Aug. 28 but also marked the Eagles’ first win at DeSales in 15 seasons.

Watterson improved to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the CCL, while DeSales fell to 3-1 and 2-1.

“Our kids didn’t quit,” Watterson coach Brian Kennedy said. “You look back at that first game, and we made some mistakes that I thought cost us. Tonight, it was kind of going that way, but to our kids credit, they found a way.”

Hoying completed 15 of 26 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns.

His 9-yard touchdown to Andrew Bettendorf with 7 minutes, 30 seconds left made it 20-all, capping a drive in which the Eagles picked up a fourth-and-13 at the DeSales 28-yard line by inches.

Hoying threw a 4-yard touchdown to Davis Boone in the first overtime.

“I think it’s a testament to our team how mentally tough we’ve been,” Hoying said. “We’ve never lost our confidence. We stayed in the game.”

Watterson trailed 10-0 in the first quarter before Danny Siegel scooped up a fumble and scored on an 11-yard return.

Whit Hobgood led the Stallions, completing six of nine passes for 157 yards and a touchdown. He scored on runs of 5 and 13 yards in overtime.

Quintell Quinn finished with 90 yards on 21 carries.

“I felt like we had some mistakes that added up, and we couldn’t overcome them,” DeSales coach Ryan Wiggins said. “We needed to make a play, especially late in the game with the lead.”

--Scott Gerfen

WATTERSON: 0-7-7-6-7-8--35

DESALES: 10-3-0-7-7-7--34

D—Baughman 23 FG

D—Johnson 84 pass from Hobgood (Baughman kick)

W—Siegel 11 fumble return (Blank kick)

D—Baughman 33 FG

W—Boone 19 pass from Hoying (Blank kick)

D—Thompson 23 run (Baughman kick)

W—Bettendorf 9 pass from Hoying (kick failed)

W—Boone 4 pass from Hoying (Blank kick)

D—Hobgood 5 run (Baughman kick)

D—Hobgood 13 run (Baughman kick)

W— Nickleson 2 run (Nickleson pass from Hoying)

====

Harvest Prep 18, Ready 15

As was the case last season when Harvest Prep beat Ready in overtime, this year's matchup Sept. 18 had its share of drama.

The visiting Silver Knights got to within three points early in the fourth quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run by quarterback Darius Parham.

Ready then had a chance to tie it with 46 seconds to go as it sent kicker Evan O'Connell in to attempt a 42-yard field goal.

Harvest Prep called three timeouts to freeze O'Connell, however, and his attempt was long enough but went wide left as the Warriors held on for an 18-15 victory.

Harvest Prep, which beat the Knights 21-15 last season, improved to 3-1 while Ready dropped to 2-2 in a non-league game.

The Knights are considered auxiliary members of the MSL-Ohio Division.

"Hard work pays off," said Warriors junior linebacker Chandler Burrell, who had five tackles for loss. "We've got a good scout team and they help us out a lot during the week. The defense has got heart."

The Warriors made it 18-8 when quarterback Aidan Rogers connected with Rahshaun Goines for a 15-yard touchdown with 1:55 left in the third quarter.

Goines finished with two catches for 93 yards, both for touchdowns, while Josiah Carroll had 4 rushes for 77 yards and one score and Jaylen Jennings had 68 yards on 21 carries.

"We had a good week of practice, so I feel like we came out and executed and got the win," Goines said.

Ready took an 8-0 lead on the second play of the second quarter when Parham ran for a 3-yard touchdown to cap a 12-play, 71-yard drive. After Harvest Prep was whistled for offsides on the extra-point attempt, the Knights instead went for 2 and Brian Fitzsimmons ran for the conversion.

On the Warriors first play of the ensuing possession, Rogers hit Goines for a 78-yard touchdown pass to cut it to 8-6.

The Warriors' Terrence Kee recovered a fumble with 9:25 left in the first half and Carroll broke for a 58-yard touchdown run on the next play to make it 12-8.

Edjay Sumo added a first-half interception for the Warriors, who limited Ready to 117 yards rushing on 42 attempts.

"(The field-goal attempt) gave us a shot," Ready coach Joel Cutler said. "They did a good job and we knew from watching film that they were going to be a good, physical matchup for us."

--Jarrod Ulrey

READY: 0-8-0-7--15

HARVEST PREP: 0-12-6-0--18

R—Parham 3 run (Fitzsimmons run)

HP—Goines 78 pass from Rogers (pass failed)

HP—Carroll 58 run (run failed)

HP—Goines 15 pass from Rogers (pass failed)

R—Parham 6 run (O'Connell kick)

====

Westerville Central 43, Gahanna Lincoln 0

Westerville Central took command early in a 43-0 win over visiting Gahanna on Sept. 18.

With the Warhawks leading 36-0 at halftime, the second half was played with a running clock.

Central improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the OCC-Ohio Division, while Gahanna fell to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the league.

“I thought we prepped for the week and our guys showed up and played one of our best games of the season,” Central coach Brent Morrison said. “We challenged the kids to play to their potential because we’ve known about this (senior) class since they were in middle school.

“Everyone talked about how great they were going to be. This season we haven’t proven that and that was the challenge to them, and they definitely did it tonight.”

The Warhawks set the tone early on Michael Ross’ 60-yard gain on his team’s first play from scrimmage, setting up Luke Swaney’s 8-yard touchdown run.

Ross rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

Judah Holtzclaw passed for a touchdown and also ran for a score.

Dylan Harris returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Central outgained Gahanna 333-104. The Lions, who were limited to 14 yards rushing, also committed five turnovers.

“We didn’t show up tonight,” Gahanna coach Bruce Ward said. “Not to take anything away from Westerville Central, but I would have bet my house we wouldn’t lose 43-0. We didn’t show up ready to play. We got beat in every facet of the game.”

--Frank DiRenna

GAHANNA: 0-0-0-0--0

WESTERVILLE CENTRAL: 15-21-7-0--43

WC—Swaney 8 run (Robertson run)

WC—Holtzclaw 2 run (Robertson kick)

WC—Swaney 9 pass from Holtzclaw (Robertson kick)

WC—Ross 2 run (Robertson kick)

WC—Ross 3 run (Robertson kick)

WC—Harris 45 interception return (Robertson kick)

====

Big Walnut 31, Worthington Kilbourne 0

Big Walnut started fast and never let up on defense as the Golden Eagles defeated visiting Worthington Kilbourne 31-0 on Sept. 18.

Caden Williams rushed for touchdowns of 3 and 4 yards and Jagger Barnett threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Grant Coulson in the closing seconds of the second quarter for a 20-0 lead.

The Golden Eagles extended their lead to 28 points early in the third quarter when Williams rushed for an 8-yard touchdown and Barnett completed a two-point conversion pass to Cam Gladden.

Zach Willoughby-Neal added a 24-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles finished with 427 total yards of offense while holding the Wolves to just 74 yards.

“I’m proud of how we played together as a team, and we did it as a unit,” said Big Walnut coach Rob Page, whose team improved to 3-1 overall and in the OCC-Capital. “Offensively, we knew that for us to be successful we needed to be able to run the football and win the line of scrimmage, and the offensive line did that. We were also opportunistic in the passing game.

“And defensively, we shut the door.”

Williams rushed for 189 yards on 40 carries and caught three passes for 42 yards. Coulson caught nine passes for 114 yards, and Barnett completed 19 of 26 passes for 212 yards.

Kilbourne quarterback Mitchell Tomasek completed seven of 21 passes for 60 yards and two interceptions. Willoughby-Neal and Garrett Stover had the interceptions for Big Walnut.

Cayden Dougherty caught two passes for 50 yards for the Wolves.

“They jumped on us pretty quick. (They are a) very physical football team,” said Kilbourne coach Mike Edwards, whose team dropped to 2-2 overall and in the league. “We couldn’t get our offense going. In the first half, we never once got their defense on their heels.

“We came back and fought hard in the second half, but it just wasn’t enough. That’s a pretty good football team, and they were definitely better than us tonight.”

--Stephen Borgna

WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE: 0-0-0-0--0

BIG WALNUT: 7-13-8-3--31

BW—Williams 3 run (Willoughby-Neal kick)

BW—Williams 4 run (Willoughby-Neal kick)

BW—Coulson 37 pass from Barnett (kick failed)

BW—Williams 8 run (Coulson pass from Barnett)

BW—Willoughby-Neal 24 FG

====

Olentangy Berlin 38, Dublin Jerome 27

Sometimes the unexpected is necessary to wake up a sputtering offense.

Olentangy Berlin managed only three field goals until a trick play resulted in a 40-yard reception — and the jump-start the Bears needed — in a 38-27 come-from-behind victory over host Dublin Jerome on Sept. 18 in OCC-Cardinal Division play.

Trailing 21-9 with 5 minutes, 48 seconds left in the third quarter, Berlin quarterback Jacob Moeller handed off to running back Nick Tiberio, who rolled left and handed off to Aidan Loeffler. The wide receiver then passed downfield to wide receiver Bennett Lawrence for a 40-yard gain to the Celtics’ 35-yard-line.

Three plays later, Moeller connected with Loeffler who made the first of his two 12-yard touchdown catches as the Bears outscored Jerome 29-6 in the second half to improve to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the league.

“We work on that (trick pass) once every practice but it was the first time we used it all year,” said Loeffler, who caught four passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns. “I just threw it downfield to Bennett, who is our play-maker.”

Moeller was 30 of 45 passing for 321 yards and three touchdowns. He said the Loeffler pass play was a big boost to the offense.

“That was a motivator for us,” he said. “That really gave us our confidence back and we were able to play well from there.”

The Bears finished with 505 yards of total offense. Tiberio had 148 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries, and Lawrence caught eight passes for 137 yards. Colin Pethtel had five catches for 60 yards, and Justin Rader had five receptions for 45 yards and made three field goals.

Jerome’s Preston Everhart rushed for 215 yards on 20 carries with four touchdowns, three coming in the first half. Seth Martin had five receptions for 49 yards for the Celtics, who dropped to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the league.

--Scott Hennen

OLENTANGY BERLIN: 3-6-7-22--38

DUBLIN JEROME: 7-14-0-6--27

OB—Radar 20 FG

DJ—Everhart 1 run (Havenstein kick)

OB—Radar 28 FG

DJ—Everhart 29 run (Havenstein kick)

DJ—Everhart 47 run (Havenstein kick)

OB—Radar 20 FG

OB—Loeffler 12 pass from Moeller (Radar kick)

OB—Loeffler 12 pass from Moeller (Radar pass from Moeller)

OB—Tiberio 22 run (Radar kick)

DJ—Everhart 60 run (kick failed)

OB—Lee 7 pass from Moeller (Radar kick)

Central Crossing 32, Newark 7

It took 17 seconds for Mason Wheeler to provide the spark Newark has needed this season.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, visiting Central Crossing was only momentarily dazed. Wheeler’s 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown gave Newark an immediate 7-0 lead, but the Comets dominated the rest of the way to grab a 32-7 victory Sept. 18 in OCC-Buckeye play.

"(Wheeler) picked that ball up and followed his blockers, and it was just a wonderful start," Newark coach Bill Franks said. "Their defense just completely dominated our point of attack. You won't win a football game that way. It just won't happen."

Wheeler’s touchdown had the Wildcats (0-4, 0-3) and the home crowd energized. The Comets (2-2, 2-1), however, answered with an 11-play drive, covering 81 yards entirely on the ground, and Alec Boyd capped it with a 5-yard touchdown run and Kyren Glaze adding the two-point conversion after two Newark offsides penalties.

Newark never could regain the momentum thanks to the Comets’ defense. The Wildcats, again playing without injured senior quarterback Jake Sherman, were held without a first down in the first half.

"That was definitely not the way we were hoping to start the game, but if anything, I think it ticked us off a little bit and woke us up somewhat," Central Crossing coach Trevor White said. "We put the ball on the ground too many times, and that slowed us down. Our defense flat-out came to play. Their energy and attitude never let us lose a beat."

Central Crossing had five sustained drives in the first half, but Newark’s defense twice had an answer. Trei Dansby’s third-down sack led to a failed fourth-down attempt, and Orryan Whitner recovered a fumble on the next drive.

The Comets’ rushing attack, however, was relentless. Glaze carried six times on a seven-play drive midway through the second quarter, and he capped it with an 8-yard TD run.

"Early on we played good enough defensively," Franks said. "We bent and didn't give up easy things. They had a lot of 12-play, 15-play drives. You love to bend and not break because that's modern football, but it's great to get a three-and-out because it helps field position."

The Wildcats forced a fourth-and-3 on the next drive, but Rudy Risinger hit Tristan Needham in the flat. Needham broke a tackle and turned it into a 36-yard touchdown and a 22-7 lead with 1:04 left in the half.

"Tristan Needham was one of our outstanding players for us on defense tonight as well," White said. "It was good to see him get in the open field. That doesn't happen too often."

Central Crossing gained 316 yards rushing, split mostly among Boyd’s 104 on 17 carries, Risinger’s 91 on 13 and Glaze’s 74 on 17. Boyd’s 2-yard TD run gave the Comets a 29-7 lead early in the third quarter.

Risinger was cut down after a 21-yard run on the next series, and he walked off under the supervision of medical staff. White said his quarterback should be 100% for next week’s visit from Reynoldsburg.

"Alec Boyd and Kyren Glaze were outstanding for us in the backfield," White said. "Our offensive linemen Freddie Burchett and Andrew Basham helped lead the way in the holes. We were able to move the ball and chew up the clock."

Newark was held to 44 yards on 21 carries as the Wildcats were unable to get their triple-option attack on track. Terrill Williams caught two passes for 32 yards in the second half.

"We are going to hit the sled more and do some different and creative things to develop our power," Franks said.

Payton Sherrard had 10 tackles, including a forced fumble, and Whitner added eight for Newark. Caleb Ross had five tackles, including a sack, for the Comets, and Abel Garantche recovered a fumble.

--Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate

