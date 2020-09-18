Game of the Week

If a high ankle sprain suffered in the season opener three weeks ago still bothered Nick Mosley, Pickerington Central’s star running back showed no effects throughout the second half of a 43-3 rout at Groveport Madison on Sept. 18.

Held to 18 yards and a touchdown on six carries in the first half, the Tigers ran their offense through the Bowling Green commit after the break and he finished with 119 yards and four scores on 21 carries, turning an anticipated showdown into a rout.

Both teams came in at 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the OCC-Buckeye Division after splitting two meetings last year, the second of which came in the Division I, Region 3 final.

“We came out a little bit slow. We haven’t played a team of this caliber in a while and we had to get our mindset right,” Mosley said. “We had to get it together and be stronger with the ball and everything else. We kept it together the whole game.”

Central led 15-3 at halftime, then extended its advantage in the third quarter with scoring drives of 10 and eight plays that combined to take almost nine minutes.

Mosley scored from 5 and 1 yards and added another 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers outgained the Cruisers 399-79 and kept Groveport running backs Jashaun McGraw and Jalil Underdown out of the end zone.

“As long as you have three or four sets of shoulder pads on that fullback (McGraw) and just try to corral (Underdown), that’s what you have to do,” Central coach Jay Sharrett said. “Credit to our defense, we kept getting shoulder pads on them, hitting them at the line of scrimmage and hitting them on their side of the ball.”

Tigers quarterback Garner Wallace completed seven of 10 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown and ran for 79 yards on 15 carries.

“They outcoached us and outplayed us after that first quarter,” Groveport coach Mitch Westcamp said. “They didn’t do anything different than we expected.”

Team 1 2 3 4 Final PICKERINGTON CENTRAL 0 15 14 14 43 GROVEPORT MADISON3 0 0 0 3

G—Asamoah 30 FG

PC—Mosley 4 run (Middendorf run)

PC—L. Styles 50 pass from Wallace (Vollmer kick)

PC—Mosley 5 run (Vollmer kick)

PC—Mosley 1 run (Vollmer kick)

PC—Mosley 1 run (Vollmer kick)

PC—Bryan 1 run (Vollmer kick)