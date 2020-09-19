The OHSAA announced its regional postseason alignments for football Sept. 18, adding a clearer focus to this most unusual season.

That came less than 24 hours after the City League opened its season with three games Sept. 17, then continued it with two Sept. 18 and two more Sept. 19.

Also on Sept. 18, there were thrillers that took place at DeSales and Lancaster, with Watterson avenging a Week 1 overtime loss to the Stallions with a 35-34 double-overtime win and the Golden Gales edging Reynoldsburg 41-40 for their first victory.

Here are five things we learned in Week 4:

1. The CCL continues to be an entertaining slugfest.

With no disrespect meant to St. Charles since it had a delayed start and opened with a 49-10 loss to Hartley on Sept. 18, the DeSales-Hartley-Watterson trio has been a treat to watch so far this season.

In its rematch against DeSales, Watterson got the game-winning points on a two-point conversion pass from Jake Hoying to Cam Nickleson to move to 2-2. DeSales, which is 3-1, won the first meeting 28-22.

Hartley also is 2-2 and plays Watterson on Sept. 25 and DeSales on Oct. 2.

To make things even more interesting, all three teams are in Division III, Region 11.

2. City League-South Division squads looked great in their openers.

In a matchup of last year’s division winners, City-South champion Walnut Ridge pulled away from City-North champion Centennial for a 36-14 victory Sept. 17.

Marion-Franklin, which like the Scots and Stars was a playoff qualifier last season, had a dominating defensive performance in a 25-0 victory over Beechcroft in a matchup of City runners-up from last season.

Then on Sept. 18, Eastmoor Academy routed Northland 49-0 while Africentric defeated Mifflin 20-8.

South also was impressive, beating Whetstone 52-6 on Sept. 17.

3. Reynoldsburg came up just short in one of the weekend’s most exciting games.

Reynoldsburg nearly rallied from a large deficit before falling to Lancaster on Sept. 18.

The Raiders trailed 26-7 but got a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to pull within six points by halftime. Lancaster then extended the lead to 41-27 before Reynoldsburg again charged back, this time cutting it to 41-40 on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Dijon Jennings to Savian Torrence with 4 minutes, 52 seconds left.

The Raiders failed on the two-point conversion attempt as the Gales improved to 1-3.

4. Pickerington Central easily avenged its only loss from last season.

The state’s No. 1 team in Division I, Pickerington Central, continues to impress, crushing previously unbeaten Groveport 43-3 on Sept. 18 to improve to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the OCC-Buckeye Division.

Nick Mosley had 119 yards and four touchdowns on 21 rushes, and quarterback Garner Wallace passed for 110 yards and one score and rushed for 79 yards.

Last season, the Cruisers beat the Tigers 19-14 to snap a 28-game losing streak in the series, although Central defeated Groveport 23-7 in the Region 3 final.

5. Dublin Coffman earned a rare blowout win over Hilliard Davidson.

In a matchup that usually is filled with drama, Coffman ended a two-game losing streak to Davidson with a 49-0 victory Sept. 18.

It marked the first time the Wildcats allowed at least 49 points in a game since 1999.

The Shamrocks’ two quarterbacks, Connor Mathews and Mason Maggs, combined for 337 yards and two touchdowns passing as their team built a 35-0 lead by halftime on its way to improving to 4-0.

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek