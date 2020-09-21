Playing "great golf" in three-fourths of the OCC-Ohio Division tournament earned the Grove City boys team second place at 11-5, behind Westerville Central (13-3).

The Greyhounds were led by Jeremiah Bane, who was first-team all-league with a 72.75 average. Trent Ruffing (77) was second-team all-league, and Thatcher Wilson (77.67) and Nash Linder (78) were honorable mention all-league.

Grove City finished first in rounds played Aug. 6 at Darby Creek (302) and Sept. 9 at Denison Golf Club (307).

"We played great golf in three of the four rounds of league play," coach Eric Joreski said. "Unfortunately, our round at Apple Valley (a 320 on Aug. 12), we only played OK golf and it led to us having to make up too much ground.

"I'm really proud of the way our guys rebounded after Apple Valley. (It was) another testament to how hard they work and the fact they are never satisfied. Those characteristics start with Jeremiah. He leads by example. He does a tremendous job of pushing our guys to keep getting better and not be satisfied. He is such a fierce competitor on the course and that showed during league play."

Joreski also said the improved play of Ruffing was key to the second-place finish.

*Jackson Phillips earned honorable mention all-league honors for the Central Crossing boys golf team.

The senior averaged 92.3 in the four rounds of the OCC-Buckeye tournament as the Comets finished 0-12, behind champion Pickerington Central (12-0).

Senior Aidan Phipps averaged 92.5, followed by senior Jimmy Schwinne (98.7) and junior Brandon Dildine (107.3).

The Division I postseason draw was Sept. 20. The sectional tournaments are scheduled for Oct. 6 at Darby Creek and Turnberry and Oct. 7 at Denison Golf Club.

--Scott Hennen

*The Grove City girls tennis team continues to improve under first-year coach Josh Chandler.

The Greyhounds were 5-7 overall through 12 matches and finished 1-4 in the OCC-Ohio.

Grove City defeated Franklin Heights 4-1 on Sept. 16. Winners were Gigi Hougland 6-0, 6-2 at first singles, Julie Moore 6-2, 6-2 at second singles, Grace Schaffer 6-2, 6-2 at third singles and Victoria Townsend and Carly Turner 6-2, 6-0 at second doubles.

"We have been steadily improving every day, especially with the mental aspect of the game and with strategy," Chandler said. "I have been very impressed with my girls' attitudes and the effort they are showing me in matches. We're looking forward to more wins."

--Frank DiRenna

*The Central Crossing girls tennis team has won more matches than it did all of last season.

After going 3-10 last fall, the Comets were 5-8 overall before playing Marysville on Sept. 17.

Central Crossing finished 1-4 in the OCC-Buckeye, defeating Groveport 5-0 on Sept. 8.

Against the Cruisers, Sophia Toscano won at first singles, Irina Meleshchuk won at second singles and Emily Wright won at third singles. Alina Semchishin and Haley Young won at first doubles and Allison Antonoff and Lauryn Imler won at second doubles.

--Scott Hennen

*The Grove City Christian girls volleyball team has been battling some adversity.

The Eagles were 3-6 overall and 2-5 in the MSL-Cardinal through nine matches.

"It has been a tough stretch, playing the top three teams in the league back-to-back -to-back," coach Joe Bradford said. "We've had moments where we have played really well, (but) other times we hit bad stretches and struggle to get things corrected."

The Eagles recently lost to league contenders Berne Union (25-16, 25-11, 25-9 on Sept. 10), Fairfield Christian (25-22, 23-25, 25-12, 25-13 on Sept. 15) and Fisher Catholic (25-17, 25-22, 25-7 on Sept. 17).

Alayna Riggs has missed time with a sprained ankle, but Bradford expected her to return to the lineup soon.

Through seven matches, Riggs led the team in kills (44), followed by Bryanna Trout (36). Alaina Dawson led in assists (132) and aces (18), and Riggs led in blocks (21).

"Freshman Bekah Tinkler has moved up from our j.v. team to fill in and is doing a nice job and will keep getting better," Bradford said. "We also have a couple of kids playing through nagging injuries, but those kids keep pushing forward."

--Frank DiRenna

*The Grove City Christian boys soccer team was 4-1-1 overall and 2-0 in the MSL-Cardinal through six games.

Grove City Christian lost to Division I Central Crossing 6-1 on Sept. 17.

"I'm happy with our progress this season," coach Dan Milam said. "We are a young team, but are improving with each game."

--Frank DiRenna

