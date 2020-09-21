To her coaches, teammates and fans, New Albany girls soccer standout Brooklyn Harris appears not to have lost a step after missing her junior season because of left knee surgery.

The USC commit, a forward, had 14 goals and 12 assists through the Eagles' first nine games to lead an offense that averaged 4.2 goals and scored six or more four times.

"Considering what she's been through, she's done a tremendous job. She is growing more each game and that's kind of scary to think about," coach Jared Dombrowski said. "A lot of people are quicker off the ball. She doesn't change when the ball is at her feet. If anything, she is almost quicker."

But as Harris wraps up high school and prepares to transition into the next stage of her career, she is emphasizing fitness and making up for whatever she feels she lacked after her injury.

"The hardest thing for me was transitioning back from a serious (microfracture) injury and getting back into the swing of things, just how the ball moves and my speed," Harris said. "My confidence came back quickly once the ball got to my feet. Now, it's just getting back fit and improving with the multiple parts of my game where I was lacking after my surgery."

New Albany was 7-1-1 overall, 1-0 in the OCC-Ohio Division and ranked 10th in the state before playing Gahanna on Sept. 22.

Harris played for the Cincinnati Development Academy as a freshman but opted for high school soccer as a sophomore. Her 23 goals and 13 assists helped the Eagles to records of 11-4-4 overall and 5-0 in the OCC-Capital and a Division I district runner-up finish.

"As a sophomore, it was her first time playing high school soccer and not knowing the ins and outs of how it's done here, she showed a lot of growth in terms, maturity and work rate," Dombrowski said. "She's working a lot harder than what I've seen in the past, and that's not to take away from anything she'd done before."

Harris committed to the Trojans the next March, shortly before her surgery. She also was offered by Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Without Harris in the lineup last year, New Albany went 12-4-3 but lost to Dublin Coffman in a district final.

Harris, Kate Partridge and Addison Scharver have been the Eagles' starting forwards this season. Oklahoma commit Kelis Brown anchors the midfield.

"I think we contrast each other in a lot of ways," Partridge said. "We're not afraid to tell each other if something doesn't go right or needs fixed. That's what helps us and the team."

Harris -- who often goes by "BK," a nickname bestowed by her mother as a reference to the New York City borough that is her given name -- couldn't be more thrilled that she chose to transition to high school, even as she has less than two months remaining as an Eagles player.

"Soccer brings my senior year together the best way possible," Harris said. "I love playing soccer and I use this time to hang out with my friends, too. I don't lose anything from the experience. These are all my friends. It's been awesome."

Volleyball team seeks consistency

After alternating wins and losses for most of the season so far, the girls volleyball team sought a winning streak as it continued a long stretch of league play Sept. 22 against Pickerington North.

Other than a two-match skid early in the season with losses to Hartley (25-14, 25-17, 25-10 on Aug. 27) and Hilliard Bradley (25-16, 25-18, 25-15 on Sept. 1), New Albany hasn't won or lost more than one match in a row. The Eagles were 5-6 overall and 1-2 in the OCC-Ohio before Sept. 22, coming off a 25-15, 25-17, 25-21 home win over Westland on Sept. 17.

That was the second of four consecutive league matches and nine out of 11 in OCC-Ohio play to end the regular season.

Emily Heintzelman led the Eagles in kills (123) and service aces (29) through 11 matches and was second in digs (48) behind freshman Addy McCallister's 66.

Haley Dennis, who missed the first five matches of the season because of an injury, had a team-leading 176 digs.

Field hockey team again starts fast

After winning its first nine games last year, the field hockey team found itself closing in on that mark again entering the week as it was 7-0 overall before playing Olentangy Orange on Sept. 21.

New Albany also was 4-0 in the COFHL-East before playing Hartley on Sept. 23.

With senior Bella Thompson in goal, the Eagles outscored their first seven opponents 21-1. The only goal they allowed came during a 6-1 win at Lancaster on Aug. 31.

Both of those win streaks eclipsed the program's previous best of six, which occurred in 2016 and again in 2018.

