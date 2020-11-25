The proposed Sheetz in northwest Columbus is about to cross the finish line, with only a couple of slight revisions that have yet to be approved by city departments.

The company intends to build a gas station with a convenience store and café on the former Winking Lizard property, 1380 BSearch Assets ethel Road, and current Budget Car Rental site, adjacent to the west at 1400 Bethel Road.

The parcels must be combined, which required legislative action from the Building and Zoning Services department.

According to documents filed with the city of Columbus, Sheetz plans to raze both buildings on the 2.6-acre site located on the northeast corner of Bethel and Godown.

The site will consist of a restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, convenience store with drive-in window service, fuel sales and minimal outdoor display sales.

Sheetz has yet to file a revised plan with the city, said Anthony Celebrezze, assistant director of Building and Zoning Services.

When that happens, the city has six days in which to respond to individual items. If the plan is approved, the company can proceed with demolition and construction of infrastructure.

“The actual building itself will have to wait until they get through the building plan review process,” Celebrezze said, “but I don’t see that being terribly difficult.”

The proposed restaurant/convenience store is a little more than 6,077 square feet with six double-sided fuel dispensers.

Additional site amenities include a privacy fence and landscaping along a portion of the northern and eastern property line, a dumpster enclosure, underground storm-water detention system, and underground fuel tanks.

The site at 1400 Bethel was rezoned from C-4 to commercial planned district, or CPD, by Columbus City Council on Oct. 5.

Sheetz plans to open a dozen locations each year through 2025 in central Ohio.

Cheryl Grossman, president of the Northwest Civic Association, said the panel recommended approval of the project and a sign variance.

Grossman said the reaction from the neighborhood generally was supportive but varied.

“I know that some of the community members are concerned about it because they feel it’s a little too much," she said. "It’s something they see on the highway."

