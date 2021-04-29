Genesis coming to Columbus' Nationwide Arena Dec. 8

Submitted by Leslie Lane

Schottenstein Center and Nationwide Arena

Genesis, featuring Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford, is coming to Columbus on Dec. 8.

Genesis on April 29 announced its return to North America for the first time in 14 years with "The Last Domino?" tour dates that will have the band playing major cities across the U.S. and Canada, including Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. in Columbus, on Dec. 8, according to the news release. The group will be joined by Nic Collins on drums and the band’s longtime lead guitar and bass player, Daryl Stuermer.

"The Last Domino?" North American tour marks the first time Genesis has performed stateside since 2007’s "Turn It On Again: The Tour," according to the news release. Genesis has sold more than 100 million albums with numerous top 20 hits, including “Invisible Touch,” “In Too Deep” and “Turn It On Again,” while also being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.

Tickets for all shows will be available first through a presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan on May 5, followed by the general public on sale May 7, according to the release. Fans must register for access by 11:59 p.m. May 2. If verified and selected, fans can secure their tickets beginning May 5, the release said.

To register, go to genesis-music.com.