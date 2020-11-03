Milo's Catering to set up shop in Smith Bros. building in downtown Columbus

Milo's Catering has taken over the event and dining spaces, including a dramatic rooftop venue, in the Smith Bros. Hardware building, at 580 N. Fourth St. in downtown Columbus.

The veteran Columbus caterer, founded in 1998, has rechristened the space the North 4th Corridor and will start booking events immediately.

The company made the move in the midst of a pandemic that has hit the events industry like a tornado.

"We've always been looking for our own exclusive event venues, and when this opportunity came about, we pursued it because it was an iconic building downtown, and we felt like it would be a home run for us," said Louie Pappas, who owns Milo's with Demetra Stefanidis. "On the surface, the timing doesn’t seem ideal with the pandemic, but during difficult times, that’s when you see opportunities come about."

Milo's will make some cosmetic, lighting and sign changes to the spaces but will otherwise use the building's three venues as they are:

• The former Venue space on the first floor, with its exposed brick and wood beams, will become Brick & Mortar, capable of seating about 175.

• The Loft space, also accessed on the first floor, will be called Post 4, featuring a "multitiered industrial" vibe capable of seating about 175.

• The building's most dramatic space, the glass-encased rooftop that housed Juniper restaurant, will become the Revery, seating about 250.

Milo's will operate all three area as event spaces instead of a full-time restaurant, as Juniper was until it closed in June.

Milo's office and kitchen will remain at 980 W. Broad St. in Columbus.

The North 4th Corridor venues will feature Milo's core menu in addition to items exclusive to the building.

Pappas said that although this year has been very hard on the events and catering business, he is optimistic the industry will rebound in 2021, as groups reschedule events they postponed in 2020.

"With this expansion move, we’re looking at things five, 10 years down the line," he said. "We still have hurdles to overcome, but once we get to the other side of this, we'll be full-steam ahead."

jweiker@dispatch.com

@JimWeiker