Pitabilities wraps up brick-and-mortar spot in Hilliard

Popular food-truck company Pitabilities now has a permanent location in the Center Street Market in Old Hilliard.

The company's creative director, David Pashovich, described the brick-and-mortar location as a fast-casual restaurant, akin to Chipotle, except with pitas. Customers also may skip the pita for a rice bowl, salad or a bed of French fries.

"We grill the food right in front of you," he said. "You can add in any fresh toppings and build it the way you want. We have a base of a couple different proteins you can get, and from there, you can build it however you like."

The restaurant opened in the Hilliard market, 5354 Center St., more than a month ago.

Pashovich said having a permanent location has been in the plan for years.

"It's kind of a huge step for us," he said. "Our brand and our model works really well as a food truck, but we knew we could do more than that, too."

The Hilliard restaurant saw a surge of customers when it opened. Business has slowed somewhat, Pashovich said, but he still describes the store as successful.

The eatery also has outdoor seating in the Center Street Market.

Brassica plans Easton location

Brassica, a central Ohio Mediterranean restaurant chain, plans to open its fifth location in Easton Town Center in the summer of 2021.

The fast-casual chain has central Ohio locations in the Short North, Bexley and Upper Arlington. A fourth location is in Shaker Heights near Cleveland.

Brassica will take over the space that J.Crew abandoned after that company downsized and closed several of its stores.

Emmett's Cafe opens

Fledgling coffee shop Emmett's Cafe is open at 744 S. High St. in Columbus' Brewery District.

"We thought (the location) would be the ideal environment for a pleasant diner where you can get a great beverage experience," managing partner Josiah Littrell said.

The coffee shop and eatery is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and will focus on carryout during the winter, but it has a small amount of seating.

"About 70% of sales have been carryout sales," Littrell said.

The shop offers a range of coffee products, including several kinds of espresso, and customers may order anything from egg sandwiches and avocado toast to breakfast burritos and grain bowls.

