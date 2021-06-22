Table Talk: Haitian restaurant in Northland caters to island tastes

At T-Co Islands Restaurant, the bold flavors back up the enticing aromas, according to the owners of the new Northland eatery.

Food at the Haitian restaurant – certainly a rare style of cuisine locally – is cooked with care by chef and co-owner Claucia Dossous, a native of the tropical nation.

“I love to cook,” she said. “I’m always in the kitchen. Me, I’m happy. I know the Haitian cooking.”

“My wife can cook,” said her husband and co-owner, William Jean-Louis, who also spends time at the stove. “She loves to cook. That’s why I opened a restaurant for her.”

Their daughter, Shelove, also works at the restaurant at 4466 Cleveland Ave., just south of Morse Road.

It is a mostly carryout operation, with a few tables inside.

Behind towering, clear-plastic panels is a steam table of freshly cooked fish, several styles of rice, meats, vegetables and pikliz (pronounced as pickles), a ubiquitous condiment in Haitian cooking. It typically consists of cabbage, carrots, lime juice, bell peppers, scotch bonnets, onions, garlic and other ingredients pickled in vinegar.

Sarah Janvier, a native of Haiti and self-described biggest fan of T-Co Islands Restaurant, said pikliz is a worthy complement to the red snapper, broiled whole, griot (crispy nuggets of deep-fried pork) and chicken.

A disc of savory, mashed deep-fried plantains is served as a side with many plates. The various rice options include the black rice, which gets its dark hue from pureed mushrooms.

T-Co makes its own brand of legume, a traditional Haitian dish. It's a thick, dark stew with beef, crab, eggplant, chayote squash and other vegetables, typically served over white rice and accompanied by beans.

Most meals are $12 to $14. There are regular specials, too, such as the joumou, a soup made of beef and pumpkin.

“I make my own seasonings with fresh herbs,” Dossous said. “Everything is fresh.”

Word is spreading that there is a new, home-style Haitian restaurant in Columbus, she said.

“People drive, like, an hour and a half, just for the food,” Dossous said.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. For more information, call 614-944-9088.

Nyam: Jamaican fare coming

Speaking of island fare, Jerky’s Jamaican Grill is set to open the first week of August at 1247 N. High St., straddling Columbus' University District and Short North.

Owner Henry Bacchus said the menu will have all the favorites: jerk chicken, stewed oxtails, conch seafood soup, curry chicken and other dishes associated with Jamaica.

He said it will be mostly carryout, and he is setting up an app on which people can order ahead of time, although walk-in customers also will be welcome.

Winner winner, chicken dinner

Two local BD’s Mongolian Grillfranchisees have signed a deal to start opening Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders restaurants throughout a large swath of Ohio.

Husband and wife Tim and Ronda Hobart plan to open 20 locations over the next eight to 10 years in central Ohio and Dayton, the first of which would be operational as soon as the first quarter of 2022.

Tim Hobart said he liked the business model of Huey Magoo’s, based in Orlando, Florida, which offers tenders marinated for 24 hours and hand-breaded to order. Grilled tenders, sandwiches, salads and 10 sauces are other menu options.

“It’s just a really fun brand,” he said. “They just really kind of hone in on what they do well.”

End of an era

Buffalo Wild Wings flew the coop June 20, ending a 25-year run at 5240 Bethel Centre Mall in Columbus.

Its website asked customers to join the restaurant at its future location, slated to open this fall, but it didn’t give specifics about the new site.

Brothers Greg and Doug May, and their father, Don May, opened the franchised restaurant, eventually adding two others near Grandview Heights and one near Hilliard.

“For the first six years, we were the No. 1 grossing chain,” said Greg May, referring to the Bethel Road location.

He said the family loved the location because, at the time, most Buffalo Wild Wings were on college campuses. They played to a young, post-college crowd by offering inexpensive wings and beers, ample numbers of TVs dialed into sporting events, plenty of parking and an open floor plan.

But as the years progressed, the location lost of some of its sheen. Chicken wings weren’t that much of a novelty, there were more Buffalo Wild Wings stores and Easton Town Center, Polaris and the Short North were becoming major attractions, siphoning off the twentysomethings that were B-Dubs' – as it is informally called – bread and butter.

In late 2013, the Mays sold their units to Steve Grube of Grube Inc. based in Defiance.

No one from the company could be reached for comment.

'Shroom and gloom

Mellow Mushroom, the groovy pizza joint at 6505 Dublin Village Drive in Dublin, has closed.

