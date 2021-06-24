Agave & Rye will replace Spagio on Grandview Avenue

Agave & Rye is replacing the iconic Spagio restaurant at 1295 Grandview Ave. in Grandview Heights, according to a news release sent June 24.

Described as a modern tequila and bourbon hall, the business based in Covington, Kentucky, is expected to open in September, the release said.

The restaurant will offer tacos featuring unusual ingredients, such as truffled lobster mac and cheese, kangaroo, sweet and spicy bacon, and birria, along with crafted cocktails, including pineapple margaritas to the black cherry, mango and habanero frozen drink, according to the release.

The interior is described as “urban grunge,” with a mix of background music that will span everything from 1980s pop to modern hits, the release said.

The Grandview Avenue restaurant will seat 200 guests indoors and 40 guests on an outdoor patio. The front dining windows will open up to the street for fresh-air dining, according to the release.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary