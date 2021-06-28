Table Talk: Creativity drives menu at Lewis Center Kitchen and Bar

Getting noticed in the competitive Polaris restaurant market is both fun and challenging for Kevin Fetherolf, chef and co-owner of the Lewis Center Kitchen and Bar.

Sure, the traffic counts and gold-plated demographics are a retailer’s dream, but being an independent among dozens of chains means a different set of tests and trials, he said.

“Polaris is a tough cookie because you have a huge mix of ethnic backgrounds and you have a mix of incomes,” said Fetherolf, whose restaurant has taken over the former Bar Louie at 1611 Polaris Parkway in Columbus.

Opening in late 2020, when COVID-19 infections were climbing and restaurateurs were evolving business models, Fetherolf and business partner Jack Chen decided there was no better time than the present to open a scratch kitchen.

They updated the interior with new lighting, painting and wall decor, giving the space a warm, casual ambiance.

“Even though we knew COVID was going on, we wanted to give it a shot,” Fetherolf said. “We knew if we kept growing the business every week, we were doing something right. And that’s pretty much how it’s been going.”

Chen, owner of two local House of Japan restaurants, has given Fetherolf the latitude to explore his own culinary path.

“I’ve been lucky,” he said. “I’ve had great people who trained me. And I’ve put the (dishes) together in my head.”

The Double Steak burger, for example, offers a lightly processed blend of New York strip and tenderloin.

“It tastes completely different,” he said. “It’s like biting into a burger, but it tastes like steak. It’s got that real steak chew to it.”

The crunchy Philly Egg Rolls are a riff on classic cheesesteak, served with a house-made steak sauce.

“It’s got a little bite,” he said. “It’s a little peppery. It’s got the tang of barbecue.”

A number of custom pizzas can be augmented for the taste of the customer, he said.

The Salmon Rangoon Pie is built in the style of the folded wontons, stuffed with salmon, cream cheese, red onions and a sweet Asian glaze.

Burnt ends, a barbecue classic, are done in a different way at Lewis Center Kitchen and Bar. Fetherolf takes cuts of inside round, marinates them for 24 hours and slow cooks them to medium. Cut into cubes, the beef is rubbed with a house blend of spices, glazed with barbecue sauce and topped off with reserved natural jus.

“It melts in your mouth,” he said. “It’s one of our best sellers.”

Most individual items are priced from $10 to $20, with the most expensive dish being the 10-ounce Australian Wagyu Steak for $40.

Fetherolf said nearly everything on the menu can be made vegan, vegetarian or gluten-free. He said he chooses only the best meat and dairy substitutes, “or I wouldn’t put it out,” he said.

He said the staff and his son, assistant general manager Nick Fetherolf, are asked their opinions on whether a dish should make the menu.

“I love what he comes up with because it’s not what you’re going to get everywhere else,” Nick Fetherolf said.

Kevin Fetherolf ran Kevin’s Catering while attending Tusculum College – now University – in Greenville, Tennessee. Earning a degree in biology, he intended to be a physician, going as far as taking the Medical College Admission Test.

But his wife informed him their first child was on the way, so he ditched med school for a life in the service industry, cutting his chops at an Italian restaurant in Florida, where he learned the value of fresh ingredients and how to make pasta and pizza dough from scratch.

Fetherolf then took the corporate route, learning the business aspect of the industry from such companies as Bob Evans Farms, Frisch’s Restaurants Inc. and City Barbeque.

He was a franchisee of Tim Hortons at one time but later sold his interests in the chain.

The kitchen is where he belongs, he said.

“I’m a huge back-of-the-house guy,” Fetherolf said. “This was just something I wanted to get back into.”

Hours at Lewis Center Kitchen and Bar are 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Brunch hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, call 614-987-6451.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary