Lost in Suburbia classic column: ’Twas a month after Halloween
’Twas a month after Halloween and all through the house
There wasn’t so much as a crumb for a mouse.
The Skittles skedaddled, the Oh Henry was history
Where the Twizzlers and Twix went was still a big mystery.
When the kids looked around they were thrown for a loop
The Kit Kats and Hersheys had all flown the coop.
No Snickers, no Smarties, no Three Musketeers
Even the Dum Dums had all disappeared.
“The candy’s all gone,” they groaned in dismay.
“There’s not even so much as one Milky Way.”
Their bags had been full after they’d trick or treated
But somehow their booty had all been depleted.
“We didn’t eat it,” they swore on their cash.
“Someone snuck in and they ate up our stash.”
“Don’t worry, we’ll find it,” I assured them that day.
“Kit Kats don’t get up and just walk away.”
So, we scoured the pantry, the playroom, the grounds
But not even one M&M could be found.
It certainly seemed something might be amiss
We were hard pressed to find even one chocolate kiss.
The kids were so sad; they’d been tricked out of treats
And what’s Halloween without oodles of sweets?
But I told them more candy could be found at the store
And promised to go out and buy them some more
I kissed them goodnight and then sent them to bed
Where visions of Tootsie Rolls danced in their heads.
Then I tiptoed downstairs where all was quite dandy
And I quietly finished the rest of their candy.
This is a repeated Lost in Suburbia column, which has appeared in GateHouse Media newspapers since 2008.