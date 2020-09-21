St. Ignatius football practicing ’patience’ after late start to season

Chris Easterling

There hasn’t been much that Chuck Kyle hasn’t seen during his nearly four-decade run as the St. Ignatius head football coach. There’s generally always something for him to draw from his past should something arise.

Kyle, like most everyone else, admits nothing’s quite prepared him for what he and his team have had to deal with in terms of the impact coronavirus has had on them. That’s required even him to take a little bit of coaching, so to speak.

“I keep telling my wife, I’ve got to have her keep reminding me to be patient,” Kyle said Monday morning, as his 1-1 Wildcats prepare to visit 3-1 Massillon this week. “It’s been a challenge. I think I’ve always been kind of patient, but this one’s challenging patience.”

That’s especially true because of how it has impacted St. Ignatius’ ability to get on the football field. While many schools around the state - even in Cuyahoga County, where delays had originally been plentiful - were spending almost all of August in preseason camp, the Wildcats were forced to wait until Aug. 29 to even hold their first fully-padded practice.

That impact has been most felt in terms of the physical side of the game.

“Where you really see it is in the technique development,” Kyle said. “That’s was practice is all about. Kids need each week to improve in their techniques. They play a game, they see and they go, ’OK, I have to work hard at this. I have to adjust this.’ That’s where we’re at right now. We have work to do as far as technique stuff.”

This week’s trip to Massillon will mark just the third game St. Ignatius has played this season. The Wildcats opened the season on Sept. 12 with a 33-6 win over Columbus Bishop Sycamore, before falling to archrival St. Edward 17-0 last Saturday night at First Energy Stadium.

In both instances, St. Ignatius was playing a team with at least one more game under its belt. Bishop Sycamore had lost to Massillon the week prior to facing the Wildcats, while the Eagles were playing their fourth game of the season.

“I think our kids did a nice job when we couldn’t practice,” Kyle said. “We’ve only been practicing for two-and-a-half weeks. They stayed up with studying the playbook. There’s a few mental mistakes, but it’s pretty good for the fact it’s just been two-and-a-half weeks.”

Mistakes were what ultimately cost St. Ignatius against St. Edward. The Wildcats mustered 243 total yards, including 196 passing yards by junior quarterback Jaxon French.

However, five turnovers doomed St. Ignatius. Four of those came in the first half, which saw the Wildcats hold a 142-78 yardage edge, but faced a 7-0 deficit on the scoreboard.

“They’re a very good football team,” Kyle said of St. Edward, which is also Massillon’s only setback. “One more important statistic. You can’t turn the ball over five times against a good team, any team. Any team.”

For Kyle, that’s a situation which his decades of ultra-successful head-coaching experience has prepared him to handle. That’s normalcy in a 2020 football season which has been abnormal for all, but especially for St. Ignatius.

