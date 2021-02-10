Westerville police investigating pattern of gunshots to commercial properties

The Westerville Division of Police is investigating gunshot damage to commercial buildings.

Investigators say bullets and shell casings have been recovered outside several buildings in the northwest area of the city in office parks in the Polaris Parkway and Worthington Road area and along Cleveland Avenue since late last summer, according to a Feb. 9 news release from the city.

Windows and exterior structures appear to be targets in the six incidents in Westerville, according to the release.

In one incident, a delivery person was standing next to a window when it was shot, police reports said.

Investigators are looking for a dark sedan that suspiciously circles or slows around commercial areas.

The timeframe for these shootings is estimated to be between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., according to reports.

Similar crimes have been committed in surrounding communities and include the following:

• Aug. 20, 2020, 70 Olde Worthington Road.

• Sept. 15, 390 Worthington Road

• Dec. 2, 390 Worthington Road

• Jan. 14, 2021, 476 Olde Worthington Road

• Feb. 2, 715 Polaris Parkway

• Feb. 2, 444 N. Cleveland Avenue

Only commercial buildings have been affected at this point, but investigators are asking people who live nearby to help keep watch, the release said.

“We’re looking beyond just the property-damage issue because this clearly could become tragic if someone is in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Lt. Justin Alloway. “We don’t have reason to believe people or private property are being targeted, but our message to employees and property managers is to be aware of surroundings and call us if there’s anything out-of-place or suspicious.”

Anyone with information can contact the Westerville police tip line anonymously at 614-901-6866 or email tipline@westerville.org.

