Ohio Department of Health releases Halloween guidance
Staff Writer
The Times-Reporter
The Ohio Department of Health recently released Halloween guidance for those who are planning to celebrate the holiday during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Decisions on whether to participate in Halloween festivities should be made by local communities, individuals and parents/guardians. Those celebrating should follow the current state public health orders and rules/regulation established by their local community.
To view the guidance: bit.ly/3kEliBc.
SUBMITTED BY THE OHIO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH