Table Talk: True Food Kitchen offers 'sense of discovery'

The proliferation of upscale healthful-food restaurants shows a good portion of the dining public is not opposed to plant-based dishes – and even might be willing to pay top dollar for them.

True Food Kitchen, the latest addition to central Ohio’s list of natural-foods restaurants, offers a balance of “healthy and delicious,” said Christine Barone, CEO of the Phoenix-based restaurant chain.

“It has to start with delicious because food is one of life’s greatest pleasures,” Barone said. “It has to be a sense of discovery and a real experience.”

True Food Kitchen, which is at 4052 Worth Ave. in Easton Town Center in Columbus, has a sleek, modern look, with a verdant color scheme, spacious dining room, light wood paneling, a towering ceiling and a mix of low- and high-top tables. A retractable wall opens to the year-round patio.

The Columbus restaurant is the 35th location of True Food Kitchen, which was founded by Dr. Andrew Weil, a physician and specialist of “integrative medicine,” according to the restaurant’s website.

Founded in 2008, True Food Kitchen was serious about sourcing good ingredients, Barone said.

“I think at the beginning it was kind of niche,” she said. “Organic kale was hard to find.”

Although “organic” is not the byword at True Food Kitchen, its menu is influenced by sustainability and the Environmental Working Group – a nonprofit group that publishes reports on more naturally grown food, and those cultivated with the use of pesticides – among other initiatives, Barone said.

The menu, while not fully vegetarian or vegan, is vegetable-centric, with such dishes as jackfruit lettuce wraps, an ancient-grains bowl and charred cauliflower.

The menu changes seasonally, and the sauces and dressings are made in-house, Barone said.

The meat dishes include lasagna Bolognese with fennel chicken sausage, a grass-fed beef burger, a turkey burger and shrimp tacos.

Most dishes cost $9 to $13.

The “scratch” bar uses freshly squeezed juices in its cocktails.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, call 614-269-8910.

===

Lorenzo’s Grill, which has emerged from a Dan’s Deli food truck and brick-and-mortar restaurant of the same name, opened at 2550 Corporate Exchange Drive near Westerville.

Owner Lorenzo Germany said the restaurant is open to the general public for breakfast and lunch, with grab-and-go dinners available for those in a hurry.

Germany said he specializes in pancakes, bacon and eggs, burgers, gyros, stir-fry dishes and occasional Italian fare.

“Everything is familiar,” he said. “As a matter of fact, the dishes I have and specials I have come from random conversations with customers.”

Most items cost $5 to $10.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary