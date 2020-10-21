Nile Vegan serving plant-based Ethiopian food in Grandview Heights

Grandview Heights has a new vegan restaurant.

Siyum Tefera, who owns Nile Vegan on Ohio State University's South Campus, opened a second location Oct. 17 on Goodale Boulevard.

The eatery serves plant-based Ethiopian food.

"A lot of our customers come from Grandview, so we knew that would be a very ideal location," he said.

Tefera opened the restaurant's first location about a year ago and was pleased with the reception. Patrons still are ordering from Nile Vegan, even if the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has shrunk crowds.

"Prior to COVID-19, people were lining up for dinner," Tefera said.

Parking spots also can be difficult to find on campus, and Tefera suspects his flagship restaurant would have been busier if customers had an easier time parking their vehicles while they eat.

Tefera is vegan and opened the campus location a year ago because he believed there was a demand for plant-based ethnic food.

"I realized it wouldn't be a bad idea to share these healthy dishes," he said.

The Grandview Heights location at 1223 Goodale Blvd. will have the same menu as the one on campus, and it has a liquor license, Tefera said.

The restaurateur acknowledged he was hesitant to open a second location in the midst of a pandemic but said his employees are taking every precaution.

Restaurant workers wore masks at the new location's grand opening Oct. 17, and tables were spaced at least 6 feet apart.

Brazenhead closes on West Fifth

Brazenhead Irish Pub has closed its Grandview location. The West Fifth Avenue pub was listed as "permanently closed" on Facebook.

The restaurant's kitchen equipment was put up for auction.

Earlier this year, Brazenhead closed its other central Ohio location at 56 N. High St. in Dublin. North High Brewing and COhatch offices have taken over that space.

Wolf's Ridge reopens to dine-in customers

Wolf's Ridge Brewing in downtown Columbus has reopened its indoor dining room.

Customers may eat inside from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The restaurant and taproom's interior had reopened for several weeks in the spring, but it was closed again after demand proved low.

The brewery opened an outdoor dining area with a temporary permit from the city of Columbus near the end of summer, but with temperatures dropping, Wolf's Ridge decided to allow indoor dining on a limited basis.

The restaurant will serve its fall menu, and reservations are encouraged.

pcooley@dispatch.com

@PatrickACooley