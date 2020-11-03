Alternative rock station CD 102.5 moves online only

Columbus alternative rock station CD 102.5 has moved to an online-only format.

The station, which started as CD101 in 1990, left FM airwaves over the weekend of Oct. 31 after its leadership was unable to reach an agreement with the owner of the Federal Communications Commission license, according to a statement posted on the CD 102.5 website.

"With the connectivity of the internet in cars and homes, with smart phones and smart devices, the digital world is the future," the statement read. "As we move exclusively to the digital realm, we will have more freedom to play the music that you want to hear – to promote local artists, to engage with the community, and to do all of the things that we’ve always done – but better!"

The station, which has long given local artists a platform, moved its frequency to 102.5 in 2010 after the license that allowed them to broadcast on 101.1 was sold.

To listen to the alternative station, listeners can go to cd1025.com/stream.

award@dispatch.com

@AllisonAWard