Make a nomination for ThisWeek, Columbus Parent 2021 Teachers of the Year

Julanne Hohbach

Columbus Parent

Nominations are open for the 2021 Teachers of the Year awards, presented by ThisWeek Community News and Columbus Parent. The program, in its eighth year, honors outstanding educators throughout central Ohio.

Again this year, we will recognize a group of 15 finalists chosen from reader nominations. Three of them – one each at the elementary, middle and high school levels – will be chosen as winners.

Anyone may submit a nomination, including students, parents of current or former students, colleagues and administrators. The submission period is Dec. 10 to Jan. 14. Make a nomination on our contest page at ThisWeekNEWS.com/Teachers.

The editorial staffs of ThisWeek and Parent will review all nominations and choose a group of finalists. The nominations we receive for these finalists will be posted online (nominators will not be identified by name), and readers will vote to determine the winners starting in late February. Nominees must teach within the publications’ circulation areas.

The results will be announced in the summer issue of Columbus Parent and in ThisWeek publications. If the conditions related to the COVID-19 coronavirus permit, winners also will be recognized with award ceremonies at their schools.

Our 2020 winners were Julie Biswas, Columbus School for Girls; Jim Coley, Reynoldsburg City Schools' eSTEM Academy; and Mindy Martin, Reynoldsburg City Schools' Taylor Road Elementary School. Go to ThisWeekNEWS.com/TeachersoftheYear to read their stories.

jhohbach@columbusparent.com

@ThisWeekNews