ThisWeek e-edition moves to new platform

ThisWeek Community News has moved its e-editions to a new platform effective March 3.

As with all things new, it will take some getting used to, but you should find it easily navigable.

Here are a few quick tips to help with basic navigation:

► First things first: Go to ThisWeekNEWS.com and click on the "E-edition" link at the top of the page. Or go directly to ThisWeekNEWS.com/eedition.

► In the black panel on the right side of your page, you'll see a calendar icon called "Editions." Click on that to find the newspaper you want.

►Once you click on the newspaper and publication date you want, you'll see a graphic display in the left panel. In the middle-right panel, you'll see additional options, the first three specifically tied to ThisWeek's central Ohio news and high school sports coverage:

• A: Main (displays clickable stories that were published in that edition's A section) • In Perspective (displays Ed Lentz' history column, the Moment in Time feature when it's included and another column, as well as information about how to reach ThisWeek) • B: Sports (displays clickable high school sports stories that were published in that edition's B section) • Other options are extras provided by our parent company, Gannett Inc. and the USA Today Network. Options include national news, business news and college and professional sports, as well as other features.

► While in the middle-right panel, once you click on a story, you'll see several options, such as ability to share it, have the story read aloud, increase or decrease the text size, print the story or toggle it to a graphic display to resemble the print version.

► To return to the index, click the circle with the three horizontal lines, located between the left and right circled arrows. It's also the third icon in the black panel on the right.

► If you click the circled X in the top right corner of the middle-right panel, you'll see only the display that resembles the print edition, with clickable stories that, when clicked, will resemble a zoomed-in version of the story as it appeared in the newspaper.

► To the left and right of the display on any page, you'll see gray boxes with directional arrows to get to the next or previous page – or directly to the first or last page.

► In the black panel on the right, you'll see an option to search archives. Because this is a new platform for ThisWeek, archives are limited.

► If you need more guidance, click on the help button (?) in the black panel on the right.

► Whether on a mobile device or desktop, you can get to the edition quickly by going to ThisWeekNews.com/eedition.

► Do you prefer apps? Look for the ThisWeek Print Edition in Google Play or the App Store.

Those are the basics. If you need assistance in navigating the e-edition, or if you're looking for a particular story, page or edition, email us at editorial@thisweeknews.com and be as specific as possible with your request.

shummel@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews