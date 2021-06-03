ThisWeek, Columbus Parent: 2021 Teachers of the Year honorees named

A teaching career can be full of immense reward and significant challenge – all in the same day – even in normal circumstances. These past 10 months, however, were anything but, with students learning online, in hybrid or in person at various points during the school year.

The pandemic certainly has underscored the importance of talented, dedicated educators, and we are proud to once again recognize some of the best in our region.

The 2021 Teachers of the Year awards, presented by Columbus Parent and ThisWeek Community News, marks the eighth year for this recognition program, which honors outstanding educators at the elementary, middle school and high school levels.

This year, we received a record 152 nominations from school districts throughout central Ohio. Educators were nominated by their peers, administrators, parents, students and family members. Nominations were accepted online from Dec. 10 to Jan. 14.

Our editorial staffs reviewed all the submissions, did some independent research and narrowed the list to 15 finalists, five per category. Readers voted from Feb. 24 to March 24 to determine the three winners.

Although we did not get to celebrate with them in person as we would have liked, all winners received a framed certificate, a banner to hang in their school or classroom and a Cameron Mitchell Restaurants gift card.

Congratulations to our 2021 Teachers of the Year honorees.

Kevin Sheets

High Point Elementary School, Gahanna-Jefferson Public School District

When he received a call telling him that he’d been named the elementary school winner in the Columbus Parent/ThisWeek Community News 2021 Teachers of the Year awards, Kevin Sheets was at a small-college football game, cheering for an athlete he formerly had coached.

Being there for his students is almost second nature for Sheets, a fifth-grade teacher who has spent 33 of his 35 years in education at High Point Elementary School in the Gahanna-Jefferson Public School District.

Sheets, like most educators, had to get especially creative when interacting with his students in the 2020-21 school year, particularly when the district was doing 100% distance learning.

“It’s been extremely difficult on everybody,” Sheets said. “It’s been a challenge, and with me being 57, I’m used to chalkboards and those types of things. Especially from September until March, when we came back full time, every time I asked parents anything, they were there for me and the kids. As difficult as it was, we’d start out every morning with the pledge, and then we’d do some jokes. We’d also say a quote and discuss the importance of that quote. The kids would say names of people they wanted to think about and care about.”

Sheets, who lives in Gahanna, is originally from Arlington in northwest Ohio, where he met his wife of 33 years, Kathy Sheets. They attended Capital University together and have three adult daughters.

While studying to earn his elementary education degree at Capital, Sheets regularly attended Gahanna Lincoln High School football games. He began teaching at High Point when the school opened in 1988 under former principal Tony Piehowicz.

“The culture at High Point Elementary is outstanding,” said Sheets, who has seen numerous iterations of technology through the years. “When I first started teaching, I’d make a ditto and put it through a ditto machine, and if it ate my paper, I’d have to come up with a new lesson plan. Then we went to copy machines and kids listening on tape players, and now we have Chromebooks. We wouldn’t have been able to get through this pandemic without virtual classrooms.

“Schools have changed a lot, but the kids have not. They want to be cared about, and they want to learn. It’s all about making relationships, and if you make relationships, they’ll run through a wall for you.”

Sheets, who has been an assistant football coach at Westerville North High School the past three years after spending 25 years coaching at Gahanna Lincoln and two years each at Bexley and Bishop Ready high schools, also is in charge of High Point’s safety patrol.

He was nominated for the Teachers of the Year honor by Steve Grobben, whose son is in Sheets’ class.

“Through sitting in the same room due to distance learning earlier in the academic year, I could see and hear how engaged the class was every morning,” Grobben said. “He stays late after school recording videos of his math lessons so kids can watch and learn at their own pace, often showing up on video with a (funny) hat or mask just to make them smile. … The energy and enthusiasm he puts into his lessons is inspiring.”

Since students have been back in the building full time, Sheets and other teachers have made it a practice to sit in the cafeteria every day during their lunch.

“We talk with the kids, and it’s been amazing,” Sheets said. “In the past, we’d always go into the teachers lounge, but sitting with the kids in the cafeteria, we let them know we care. If we go back to the old ways, I might miss it a little bit.”

Principal Kathy Erhard said Sheets is “one of the best teachers I’ve ever worked with.”

“He is so kid-centered and kid-focused,” Erhard said. “He just is all about energy and really pumping kids up to be the best of who they are. He’s got one of those positive mindsets that’s contagious. He puts those kids under his wing and just walks through the year with them.

“When the kids were in virtual, he tried to stay connected by making videos and he would Google Meet with them all the time – morning, noon and night. He’s going to leave a legacy, that’s for sure,” Erhard said. “It’s a fabulous school, and it’s because of teachers like Kevin.”

– Jarrod Ulrey

Me-Chelle Burkhalter

The Wellington School

In her dual role as seventh-grade lead adviser and a seventh-grade science teacher, Me-Chelle Burkhalter jokes that the students who attend the Wellington School for multiple years “can’t avoid me.”

That’s likely not something most would want anyway, considering the “glass-half-full” personality that co-interim middle school principal Lissa Wade said she witnesses daily from Burkhalter, who was named the middle school winner in the Columbus Parent/ThisWeek Community News 2021 Teachers of the Year awards.

Burkhalter, 48, a 1991 Westland High School graduate who lives near Grove City, worked in mechanical engineering and e-commerce before deciding she would rather work with teenagers. She has been coaching softball for 15 years, including as the Wellington Jaguars’ varsity coach since 2012, and is in her seventh year as a teacher at the school.

“(The award) means a lot because as teachers, we care so much about our kids and it’s so hard to know what they’re feeling, what their emotions are,” Burkhalter said. “Students and kids in general are super resilient, but they need support to navigate adolescence, and we don’t have the ability to be as in touch with them as much as we want to be in this socially distanced society.”

Burkhalter graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in business and played for the Buckeyes softball team in 1992 and 1993. She has a daughter, Alexis, a Wellington junior who plays softball and is a two-time Division II state qualifier as a doubles player in girls tennis.

Wellington students have been in the classroom full time since the school year began, and Burkhalter has navigated it by doing what she calls “high-flex learning.”

“We support each other,” Burkhalter said. “We have kids who opt to stay home and we have kids in the classroom, so we’re teaching them simultaneously. Our technology department has huge screens and surfaces in every room and we’re able to have a two-way look. They can see what’s happening in class and we can also see them at home.”

Lindsey Smith, Wellington’s chief operating officer and director of athletics, recognizes the passion Burkhalter has for teaching.

“She actually teaches my daughter, so it’s pretty close to home,” Smith said. “It’s not just memorization and testing, but she really is thoughtful about the assignments she gives them and that they walk away from these projects and assignments with a new understanding. She’s really unique in the way she educates in the comprehensiveness of the material.”

Wade, who nominated Burkhalter for the Teachers of the Year honor, said Burkhalter has gone the extra mile throughout the school year, particularly for students who have been learning virtually.

“She’s driven supplies and science experiments to their homes and goes out of her way to make sure they feel 100% important,” Wade said. “Even in a non-COVID-constraining year, she’s a big dreamer. She will come up with something, and if she doesn’t know how to make it happen, she’ll go to the people that will.”

Burkhalter also serves as the Girls of Color affinity school group adviser and teaches two elective courses she had designed, “Women in Science” and “Sporty STEM.”

“I can’t think of a teacher who would be more deserving of this award,” said Jeff Terwin, Wellington’s head of school. “This has been such a challenging year when teachers were asked to do so much and so many teachers, like Me-Chelle, always wanted to do even more. Me-Chelle is a gifted and passionate educator. She helps students see what is possible and then supports their efforts in reaching new heights. She has very high standards for her students but guides them in a way that they feel affirmed and supported. She brings an energy and optimism that is absolutely infectious.”

– Jarrod Ulrey

Dominic Marchi

Bishop Watterson High School

Through a passion for mathematics and a willingness to go above and beyond to ensure his students’ success, Dominic Marchi has helped countless Bishop Watterson High School students not only comprehend the subject but also perhaps even enjoy it.

Colleagues praise his dedication both to his craft and the students he has taught for the past 14 years at Watterson, where he chairs the Mathematics Department and teaches multiple classes, from algebra to AP Calculus BC and AP Statistics.

Marchi was named the high school winner in the Columbus Parent/ThisWeek Community News 2021 Teachers of the Year awards.

“(Students) know he wants them to learn, and he’ll do whatever it takes,” said Deacon Chris Campbell, Watterson’s principal. “He’s here before the school day starts, and he’s here long after school.

“Any kids that need help, as long as they want to stay, he’s there.”

Marchi, 39, grew up in Gahanna and earned a bachelor's degree in integrated mathematics at Bowling Green State University in 2005 and a master’s in education from Ohio State in 2012. He taught in 2006-07 for Zanesville City Schools before joining the Watterson staff. He lives with his wife, Angela, and children, Clara, 5, and Peter, 2, in Columbus’ Sharon Woods neighborhood.

Driven by a belief that teaching math was a calling from God, Marchi strives to challenge students to build their knowledge and skills, he said.

“I believe in having high expectations for all of my students, regardless of whether the class is AP Calculus BC or Algebra I,” he said. “Each student is going to work hard and experience success. However, the definition of success will change for each student and each course. Holding them to those high expectations is how you will get students to learn and grow.”

Abby Teeters, who nominated Marchi for the Teachers of the Year honor, taught art at Watterson from 2009 to 2016 and has been the school’s associate administrator since 2019.

“When I was an art teacher, the students would talk about Mr. Marchi and how much they liked being in his classes,” Teeters said. “Now, seeing it firsthand, he always sets examples for teachers and students. He provides every material and every resource that the students could possibly need, no questions asked.”

In addition to putting in extra hours to help students, she said, he frequently chaperones school events and trips.

“He’s always willing to go the extra mile, not only for the students, but for the betterment of the school,” Teeters said.

Marchi said through the years he’s been at Watterson, instruction via classroom blackboards and written homework assignments has given way to computer tablets and online apps that he uses to teach new content. Still, nothing fully prepared him for teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the past school year, Watterson’s staff taught classes virtually, as well as through a hybrid model in which half the students were in class and the other half followed along via a live Zoom feed. Marchi said the experience was trying, not only because he had to learn new technologies and how to teach with half the students out of the classroom but also because removing students “takes the joy out of the job.”

Another impact of the pandemic is that teachers have had to be more cognizant of how students feel.

“Losing or modifying traditional extracurricular activities like sports competitions, concerts and dances has really had a negative impact on the morale of the students,” Marchi said. “We as teachers have tried to become more aware of the social and emotional needs of our students.”

Moving forward, he wants to continue seeking new approaches to teaching and learning that could help each student find success.

“The ultimate goal for students as they graduate high school is to be able to reason about the world around them from a mathematical viewpoint,” Marchi said. “The beauty of mathematics is that it is so easily and readily applied to the world around you.”

“I would also hope that my students realize that while I love mathematics, I care more about them and their success – both in my classroom and in life after my class.”

– Nate Ellis

2021 finalists

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Jamie Carroll, Toll Gate Elementary School, Pickerington Schools

Eunyoung Chae, St. Joseph Montessori School

Carmie Ouzounian, Worthington Adventist Academy

Kevin Sheets, High Point Elementary School, Gahanna-Jefferson Public School District

Sharon Williams, Scottwood Elementary School, Columbus City Schools

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Me-Chelle Burkhalter, the Wellington School

Jacob Duffy, Lakeview Junior High School, Pickerington Schools

Kristen Heath, Baldwin Road Junior High School, Reynoldsburg City School District

Sean Maycock, Columbus Adventist Academy

April Oates, Hannah J. Ashton Middle School, Reynoldsburg City School District

HIGH SCHOOL

Kathryn Banig, Olentangy Liberty High School, Olentangy Schools

Kim Gattis, St. Francis DeSales High School

Ann Johnson, Grove City High School, South-Western City School District

Dominic Marchi, Bishop Watterson High School

Christen Nohra, Central Crossing High School, South-Western City School District