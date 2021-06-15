Teen girls from Bexley, Columbus and Westerville win prizes for movie scripts

Three teenage girls have been honored in 2021 Film Columbus Teen Screenwriting Competition by the Greater Columbus Film Commission and Columbus College of Art and Design.

Wendy Wasserstrom, Luna Atkins-Hanshaw and Alina Baer bested five other local writers in the contest, open to 13- through 17-year-olds in Franklin and contiguous counties.

All the winners said the COVID-19 coronavirus lockdowns had an effect on their writing and also provided inspiration to get them finished.

John Daugherty, executive director of the Greater Columbus Film Columbus Commission, also known as Film Columbus, said the top three contributed outstanding pieces of work.

“It’s really great to see kids be able to tap into some emotional and personal stories,” Dougherty said.

Wasserstrom, 16, said her first-place screenplay, “The Goodbye Girl,” is about Emma, a college student who communicated with her best friend Lizzie, now a ghost following an accident that took her life.

“Lizzie actually tells her, ‘You’ve got to let me go so I can move on to the afterlife,’” said Wasserstrom, who will be a junior at Bexley High School.

There’s a personal element to the story: Wasserstrom also lost a friend to an accident, so writing the manuscript, she said, was therapeutic.

“I would say it is a sad ending,” she said. “This is kind of a personal story.”

Atkins-Hinshaw, a junior at Columbus Alternative High School, wrote her second-place screenplay, “Chamomile Dream,” about a college student named Rose who is torn between her passion for art and other classes in school.

Suddenly, there’s a knock on the door, and it’s Rose’s older self, who encourages her younger version to accept what she loves and go after it.

“I would say the tone is more inspiring,” said Atkins-Hinshaw, 16. “it has an inspirational message but also does have scary moments, as well.”

Baer, a recent graduate of Westerville South High School who will attend Otterbein University, said her third-place story, “Lockdown,” is about two older teenagers and sworn enemies who are locked down after a traumatic event at the school.

As they spend time together, they realize they have more in common than previously thought, said Baer, who is 18 but was 17 when she submitted the script.

“I would say it’s definitely a happy ending, even though it’s traumatic,” she said. “I feel the message is pretty happy overall.”

Daugherty said Kingsley Nyarko, an adjunct professor at CCAD, taught two free workshops via Zoom in March to show teens the basics of scriptwriting, including format, character development and story arc.

There were eight judges this year, mostly writers, producers and directors.

Daugherty said the top two films will be made this fall in the collaborative film class at CCAD.

All three winners will receive some film equipment and writing software, he said.

