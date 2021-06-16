Mysterious illness: Central Ohio birds discovered with crusty eyes, unable to fly

Paul Comstock

A mysterious illness that has blinded, grounded and killed birds in eastern states has appeared in central Ohio.

The U.S. Geological Survey website reported June 9 that starting in May, wildlife managers "began receiving reports of sick and dying birds with eye swelling and crusty discharge, as well as neurological signs. No definitive cause of death is identified at this time."

The birds were reported in Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia, the USGS reported.

In Facebook and Instagram posts June 15, Preservation Parks of Delaware County said the illness has appeared in local birds.

"Larger birds such as blue jays, starlings, robins and grackles seem to be most noticeably affected, but other birds may be affected as well. ... Until the cause is determined, Preservation Parks has removed bird feeders from our parks to avoid any possible spread (if) the issue does happen to be caused by individual contact with other birds," the posts said.

"We've had a couple of reports from visitors and residents who have seen birds with the symptoms that we listed in the social-media posts. We're kind of going off the information we've been seeing and hearing from various sources," said Rich Niccum, Preservation Parks services manager. "We've had one report from the parks where we've had a bird that a visitor encountered with these symptoms. We've had another visitor bring a bird in, and we took it on down to the Ohio Wildlife Center" on Cook Road north of Shawnee Hills.

ThisWeek hasn't been able to reach the Ohio Wildlife Center for comment, but the Ohio Bird Sanctuary in Mansfield said June 9 on Facebook, "Facilities from multiple states have sent specimens for testing. We are awaiting results to know how to best address this."

"Looking at our social-media posts, ... it looks like people are seeing them around their yards, off and on. I really don't have a good handle ... on how widespread it is," Niccum said. "We pulled all of our feeders just to be on the safe side. We don't want to alarm people and scare people."

The USGS also recommended bird feeders be taken down and said a number of agencies are working to identify the pathogen or chemical causing the condition.

"The District of Columbia Department of Energy and Environment, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and National Park Service are continuing to work with diagnostic laboratories to investigate the cause of mortality. Those laboratories include the USGS National Wildlife Health Center, the University of Georgia Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study and the University of Pennsylvania Wildlife Futures Program," the USGS said.

The USGS also recommended cleaning feeders and bird baths with a 10% bleach solution, wearing disposable gloves if handling birds and disposing of dead birds in a sealable plastic bag with household trash.

The USGS news release can be found at tinyurl.com/wypw2w, where it shows a bird with crusty eyelids.

