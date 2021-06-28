Baby elephant ready for its closeup June 29 at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

A baby elephant will make his first public appearance from 10 a.m. to noon June 29 at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Road.

The Asian elephant calf and his mother, Phoebe, will be on view in the elephant and rhino building, according to a news release from the zoo.

The calf, which is not yet named, was born at 8:48 p.m. June 16 in the zoo’s Asia Quest region.

Zoo officials say the calf already weighed 261 pounds as of June 28.

Viewing schedules are subject to change, but for now they will be daily from 10 a.m. to noon. Hours will be expanded when the team determines it is possible, according to the release.

