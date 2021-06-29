Mysterious bird illness in Ohio: Still no reported cause, but advice offered on feeders, baths

Paul Comstock

Weeks after an unidentified illness began killing birds in Ohio – including central Ohio – and other states, a number of agencies and laboratories still have not issued a report on what might be the cause of the malady.

As of June 25, nothing had been announced regarding the investigation, said Laura Kearns, a wildlife biologist with the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

That also means nothing has been ruled out, she said, including a virus, bacteria or poison.

The U.S. Geological Survey website on June 9 reported that starting in May, wildlife managers "began receiving reports of sick and dying birds with eye swelling and crusty discharge, as well as neurological signs. No definitive cause of death is identified at this time."

The birds were reported in Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia, the USGS said.

Within a matter of days, birds with symptoms of the illness were being brought into the Ohio Wildlife Center on Cook Road north of Shawnee Hills, and as of June 17 none had survived, said interim executive director Stormy Gibson.

The USGS said a number of agencies and labs have been investigating.

"The District of Columbia Department of Energy and Environment, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and National Park Service are continuing to work with diagnostic laboratories to investigate the cause of mortality. Those laboratories include the USGS National Wildlife Health Center, the University of Georgia Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study and the University of Pennsylvania Wildlife Futures Program," the USGS website said.

While the cause of the illness remains unidentified, the USGS and Ohio Division of Wildlife recommend taking down bird feeders to limit the spread.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife posted to its Facebook page June 28, "While there is no update on what is currently causing the disease impacting birds, people should take down and clean bird feeders and birdbaths with 10% bleach solution, particularly if they are seeing sick/dead birds in their area."

Kearns previously suggested the same.

"During a disease outbreak observed at bird feeders or when sick and dead birds are consistently turning up at a feeder, we recommend to temporarily remove feeders and bird baths for approximately seven to 10 days to prevent congregation of infected and noninfected birds at the feeding site," she said.

Even when all feeder birds and bird baths appear healthy, a number of diseases can be prevented or reduced by regular cleaning and disinfection, she said.

Gibson, Kearns and the USGS all recommend that people avoid directly touching birds with the illness by wearing disposable gloves and taking other precautions.

The USGS website said to dispose of dead birds in a sealable plastic bag with household trash.

"Clean bird feeders and bird baths with a 10% household bleach solution – nine parts water to one part bleach – and remove any spilled and potentially contaminated feed from under the feeder. Clean the feeders, bird baths and any items contaminated with bird droppings in an outdoor space or in another area of your home that is not used for food preparation or bathing," Kearns said.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has a link on reporting the discovery or a dead or diseased bird at tinyurl.com/27pev4b5.

