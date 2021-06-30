Sleuths in thousands-strong Bike Snoop group track down stolen cycles

Clintonville resident Ben Klinger said he rode his Specialized Allez Sport bicycle to work at Lucky’s Market at 2770 N. High St. in Columbus one day in January 2020 as usual, locked it up outside and went indoors.

When he got off work at 11 p.m., he said, his lock had been cut and the bike was gone.

“I was so confused and frustrated,” he said. “I didn’t really know how to feel; it took a while to process everything.”

Klinger said the next day, he filed a report with the Columbus Division of Police and posted information about his bike, which he suspected was stolen, on the Bike Snoop Facebook group.

The group's Facebook page describes it as a “forum to help catch bike thieves, recover stolen bicycles and provide advice for securing your steed.” It is administered by John Robinson, owner of Johnny Velo Bikes at 4231 N. High St in Columbus.

Klinger said a couple weeks went by and he did not hear anything. A couple months later, he said, he was in class at Columbus State Community College when he received a Facebook message from a Bike Snoop member.

“(The member) messaged me and said, ‘Hey, I think I know where your bike is. I’m in Worthington right now, and I see a bike that looks exactly like yours that’s strapped to the front of a COTA bus,’” Klinger said.

Klinger said he was provided a photograph of the bike and instantly recognized it as his because of his unique carbon-fiber water-bottle holder on the frame.

Robinson was able to retrieve the bike with assistance from police, Klinger said.

“It was just such a great feeling to have it back,” he said. “I was super pumped. I was just really overwhelmed with joy and excitement.”

Klinger’s Specialized Allez Sport is one of hundreds of stolen bicycles Robinson said the Bike Snoop community has helped reacquire since he started the group in 2013 to counter bike thefts throughout central Ohio.

The group has grown steadily since beginning with approximately 100 members in its first month; it had 2,191 members as of June 28.

Robinson said the community is persistent in tracking down stolen bikes, with one member having helped recover 18 bikes to date.

The group is public and open to anyone to join, though, Robinson said, he asks prospective members if they live locally or if they own or work in a pawn shop.

“I’m trying to keep it so that it’s community-based,” he said.

A lot of the bikes brought to the group’s attention are eventually spotted by members in a pawn shop, secondhand store or online, Robinson said.

Robinson said the group operates under a set of rules that includes not confronting thieves and strongly encouraging members to seek out stolen bikes with the help of police. He said he also emphasizes that bullying and threatening or violent behavior is not tolerated, and members are asked to avoid speculation.

“Occasionally, people do get thrown off,” Robinson said.

For example, Robinson said, if a member spots several nice bikes for sale by a private seller online, it doesn’t mean they’re stolen, and members shouldn’t jump to conclusions.

Those who come to the group for help finding a stolen bicycle are asked to provide a photograph and as much information about the bike as possible, especially the type of bike, the manufacturer and model, color and serial numbers.

Josh Basham of Clintonville, a Bike Snoop member, said details are especially important because cyclists are a passionate community that know their bikes.

“That’s why Bike Snoop is so powerful, I think, because it’s (made up of) real avid cyclists that probably have five or 10 bikes in their garage,” Basham said. “When they see a bike, they know what it is.”

Basham said he provided as many details as he could when he posted about his son Mason’s Kona Cinder Cone mountain bike, which was stolen in April after Mason rode it to work at a Wendy’s in Clintonville.

Basham said a member spotted the bike in the Short North just three days later, and it eventually was recovered.

“It was pretty exhilarating,” he said. “I can’t explain how good it felt.”

Although the group has had some success to date, Robinson said, he is upping the deterrence further with the introduction of Bike Snoop stickers that feature a bright yellow backdrop and the phrase, “Steal this bike. We will find you,” in black font.

Robinson said the stickers are intended to be placed on bikes to make potential thieves aware the owner is familiar with Bike Snoop.

“Most of the bike thieves in the community know what Bike Snoop is,” Robinson said. “So my thought is, if they’re that aware of Bike Snoop, why not let them know that this person follows Bike Snoop?”

The stickers are available for free at Robinson’s shop, he said.

Worthington Division of Police officer Tammy Floyd said bike thefts often happen because they are left unsecured, whether in a public location or in a building with an unlocked or open door.

“Most bicycle thefts are because there’s an opportunity, and an opportunity is usually presented because a bike is left unattended and it’s not secure,” she said. “(Securing the bike) would be first and foremost.”

Floyd said the first thing to do when a bike is stolen is file a police report. Owners also should contact police if they come across a stolen bike and someone else is riding it.

Although Klinger said he doesn’t ride as much anymore, he still has his Specialized Allez Sport. He also said he’s invested in a better bike lock since the bike was stolen more than a year ago.

“Since then, I got my license and a car, so I don’t ride it as much, but I still try to get out there as much as I can,” he said. “And I still ride it to work from time to time, but I'm a lot more cautious and careful. I just hope nothing else happens to it.”

For more information about Bike Snoop, go to facebook.com/groups/bikesnoop.

