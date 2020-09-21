Bexley Notes: Lions boys golf squad prepping for postseason

Bexley boys golf coach Jimmy Ryan knew the MSL-Ohio Division race was all but determined entering the league's postseason tournament Sept. 23 at Denison Golf Club. However, his team is playing well as it heads into the Division I postseason.

The Lions were second (6-2) behind Columbus Academy (8-0) entering the final round.

"Academy has a great team, and it would pretty much take a miracle for us to overtake them," Ryan said. "We're playing well now as we look to the postseason, and that's tough because we moved into Division I last season.

"We want to make it out (of sectional) to district, but we have 270 boys (in our school) and are going against schools with 1,300 or more. The inequity there is tough to make up."

In the MSL-Ohio midseason tournament Aug. 29 at Turnberry, the Vikings shot 303 to 324 for runner-up Bexley. Worthington Christian (333) was third.

Ethan Thompson (78) led the Lions, followed by Will Meyer (80), Ricky Walsh (81), Robby Meyer (85), Jacob Schottenstein (85) and Lee Hillman (86).

The postseason draw was Sept. 20. It begins with a sectional tournament Oct. 6 at Darby Creek or Turnberry or Oct. 7 at Denison Golf Club.

*The Bexley girls volleyball team has been testing itself with a difficult non-league schedule filled with Division I programs.

The Lions, who are in Division II, were 5-3 overall before playing Division I Westerville North on Sept. 21. Two losses came against Division I programs in Olentangy Berlin (25-14, 25-19, 25-11 on Aug. 29) and Teays Valley (25-23, 18-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-10 on Sept. 14).

Bexley also is 5-1 in the MSL-Ohio. It lost to defending league champion Worthington Christian 25-23, 23-25, 25-13, 25-21 on Sept. 8.

Through eight matches, Giulia Viglietta led the Lions with 96 kills and had 63 digs, and Madison Lampke had a team-leading 151 assists.

*The St. Charles soccer team lost its first game of the season, falling 2-1 at Thomas Worthington on Sept. 17.

Danny Marino scored off an assist from Brady West.

The Cardinals were 3-1-1 overall before playing Hilliard Bradley on Sept. 19 and 1-0 in the CCL before facing DeSales on Sept. 22.

Gabe O'Reilly scored two goals as St. Charles defeated defending Division III state champion Wellington 4-0 on Sept. 14.

*The St. Charles golf team will try to win its 13th consecutive league championship when it plays in the CCL postseason tournament Sunday, Aug. 27, at Denison Golf Club.

The Cardinals won the CCL preseason tournament Aug. 19 at Hickory Hills with a 306.

Jason Zehala was medalist with a 74 and Brandon Nowery shot a 75. Reece Yakubov (77), Josh Thomas (80), Luke Gutman (81) and Leo Walling (82) also competed.

*Avery Miller led the Columbus School for Girls soccer team in scoring through six games.

The freshman midfielder had four goals, including two as the Unicorns tied Central Crossing at 2 on Sept. 17 to move to 2-2-2 overall. They were 2-2-1 in the MSL-Ohio before playing Academy on Sept. 23.

Carmen Albrecht had three goals through six games, and Zella Lamaze and Jameson Pillifant both had two. Goalie Emma Spangler had 34 saves.

*The CSG field hockey team was 1-6-1 overall and still looking for its first league win before playing Watterson on Sept. 21.

The Unicorns played Granville to a scoreless tie Sept. 10 to move to 0-1-1 in the COFHL-East.

Kayla Badyna-Carpenter scored as CSG lost to Dublin Jerome 2-1 on Sept. 16. Goalie Olivia Barry-Wilson had 13 saves.

