Bexley: Woman's purse taken from house

Staff Writer

ThisWeek group

A resident of the 2200 block of East Broad Street reported someone entered her house through a back door with a malfunctioning lock between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 and stole her purse from the dining room table. The purse contained a key fob to her vehicle, which was stolen from her driveway.

In other Bexley Police Department reports:

* A resident of the 300 block of North Columbia Avenue reported someone stole her bicycle from Commonwealth Park between 4:40 and 5:45 p.m. Sept. 2.

* A resident of the 200 block of Stanbery Avenue reported someone stole multiple packages from her front porch at 8:35 a.m. Sept. 6.

* A resident of the first block of Cassingham Road reported someone stole a lawn mower from his front yard between Aug. 12 and 14.

* A resident of the 900 block of South Cassigham Road reported someone stole his wallet between Sept. 6 and Sept. 7.