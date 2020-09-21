Green Bexley's community cleanup finally going forward

CHRIS BOURNEA

The 2020 Green Bexley Clean-Up Day is set for 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Delmar Drive next to the police department, 559 N. Cassingham Road.

The annual event enables residents to donate unwanted items and safely dispose of medication, electronics and other items.

This year's Green Bexley Clean-Up Day was postponed from the spring because of the COVID-19 coronavirus, said Elizabeth Ellman, one of the event organizers and chair of the Bexley Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee.

"The event was originally scheduled to correspond with Earth Day in April," she said. "Since we were still early in the pandemic at that point, we decided to postpone to give us the opportunity to collect our bearings."

The postponement gave organizers time to learn about how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Ellman said.

"Based on what we know now about the importance of masks and lower transmission rates than originally thought through hard surfaces, we're confident we can hold the event in a safe manner," she said.

Participants will be required to wear masks when interacting with volunteers, Ellman said.

Volunteers will accept batteries (tape must be used to cover both terminals), household appliances in working order, expired or unused medication (no liquid medicine or syringes), paper for shredding (no paper clips, staples, receipts or binders), clothes and textiles, bicycles, children's books appropriate for up to sixth grade, unused or broken electronics, cardboard egg cartons and plastic bags, including bread wrappers and bags distributed by grocery stores and dry cleaners.

For the community cleanup portion of the event, in which individuals and groups pick up litter throughout the community, trash bags, gloves, trash grabbers and safety vests will be available to borrow for the weekend on a first-come, first-served basis.

"We're encouraging residents to clean up around the community in family units, rather than large groups, partially because of COVID-19 and also because we want people to clean up locations in the community that they visit frequently or that are important to them," Ellman said.

For more information, go to bexley.org or email info@greenbexley.org.

