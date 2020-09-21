ThisWeekNews.com: New design, same hyperlocal principle

ThisWeek Staff

When you go to ThisWeekNEWS.com on Tuesday, Sept. 22, it will look different -- and your bookmarks might not work.

Although the website has been redesigned, ThisWeek's commitment to hyperlocal community news and central Ohio high school sports remains strong.

If you're looking for a specific community, click the down arrow next to the search icon in the upper-right corner of the homepage and scroll down to "Communities." Or type ThisWeekNEWS.com/Northland to navigate directly to news and sports for that edition.

You'll find news and sports together on the community pages, but high school sports fans need not worry: ThisWeekSPORTS.com will continue to be your go-to location for central Ohio high school sports. And you'll still find Friday Night Live at ThisWeekSPORTS.com/FNL and Hoop It Up at ThisWeekSPORTS.com/HIU.

Check it out and let us know what you think.