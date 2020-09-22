Bexley at Harvest Prep: Lions must contain explosive Warriors’ attack

Bexley coach Mike Golden knows what lies ahead when his Lions visit Harvest Prep on Friday, Sept. 25, in MSL-Ohio Division play.

The Warriors, who are 3-1 overall after defeating Ready 18-15 on Sept. 18, have big-play potential that pops off the screen in the video room, according to Golden.

“They have great speed at all the skill positions, which makes them a threat for big plays on every down,” said Golden, whose team is 0-3 both overall and in the league. “Their defense does an outstanding job of attacking the line of scrimmage with aggressive players. It’s the best team I’ve seen on tape this year.”

Harvest Prep, which is 2-1 in the MSL-Ohio, edged Ready behind a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Aidan Rogers to wide receiver Rahshaun Goines.

Rogers hit Goines for a 78-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 15-yard touchdown late in the third to put the Warriors ahead 18-8.

Ready cut the deficit to 18-15, then had a field-goal attempt that could have sent the game to overtime go wide in the last minute of play.

Goines had two receptions for 93 yards, and Josiah Carroll had four carries for 77 rushing yards and one score. Jaylen Jennings added 68 yards on 21 carries.

Edjay Sumo had an interception to lead a defense that held Ready to 117 yards rushing on 42 attempts.

The Lions lost 31-7 to Columbus Academy on Sept. 17 in MSL-Ohio play.

Bexley scored with 31 seconds remaining when quarterback Will Cordle hit Michael Agriesti on an 8-yard touchdown pass.

Cordle was 17-for-29 passing for 144 yards with two interceptions, and Agriesti had six catches for 56 yards.

Ethan Beckman caught four passes for 27 yards, and Noah Lyons rushed for 73 yards on seven carries.

Defensively, Calvin Burzynski had seven tackles and Agriesti added six tackles, one forced fumble and one recovery.

“Bexley is always extremely disciplined,” Harvest Prep coach Milan Smith said. “They have good players with several athletes sprinkled in. We’ll have to minimize our mistakes and play extremely sound football.”

WEEK 5

BEXLEY at HARVEST PREP

•When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25

•Last meeting: 2019, Harvest Prep, 33-0

•Bexley (0-3 overall, 0-3 in MSL-Ohio) to date: Lost to Liberty Union 42-9; lost to Buckeye Valley 31-26; lost to Columbus Academy 31-7

•Harvest Prep (3-1 overall, 2-1 in MSL-Ohio) to date: Defeated Buckeye Valley 56-25; lost to Academy 20-10; def. Grandview 64-13; def. Ready 18-15

•Top Lions: Michael Agriesti (WR/DB), Tommy Bloebaum (WR/QB/DB), Tom Brown (RB/WR/DB), Will Cordle (QB/DB), Joe Callaghan (OL/DL), Noah Lyons (RB/LB), Phillip Martin (OL/DL), Sam Powers (K), Grant Sheridan (RB/LB) and Jonathan Spiess (DB)

•Top Warriors: Josiah Carroll (QB/DB/K), Jalen Davis (WR/DL), Phillip Gibson-Perry (RB/LB), Rahshaun Goines (WR/DB), Jaylen Jennings (RB), Terrence Kee (QB/LB), Patrick Moore Graves (OL), Manny Mullens (TE/DL) and Aidan Rogers (QB)