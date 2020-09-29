Boys Golf: Lions' Will Meyer meticulously drives down scores

Will Meyer always likes to be ahead of the game.

Whether it’s on the golf course or in the classroom, the Bexley senior knows he has to put in the time if he’s going to be successful.

Meyer has worked on his golf game, dropping an average in the low 90s as a freshman to 76.5 this fall. He also stays on top of his game off the course, sporting a 4.25 GPA while taking Advanced Placement classes.

“Four years ago, I wouldn’t have believed that Will would be playing this well for us,” Lions boys coach Jimmy Ryan said. “He’s consistently been our No. 1 this season, and it’s a tribute to his dedication.

“Will is always practicing. He went to get lessons every Saturday for the last four years and that shows his dedication. Someday he will be a successful man because he knows the price it takes to be successful.”

Meyer has spent much of his last three summers on the course, honing his craft.

“Every day this summer, I would hit practice balls six to eight hours at Columbus Country Club,” he said. “I would chip and putt, play nine or 18 holes. It all was depending on what I needed to work on.

“I definitely got a lot of help from coach Ryan and my swing coach, Jerry Hammond at the Golf Depot. Coach Ryan has helped me not just with my swing but also with the mental part of the game. He taught me how to manage courses, to finish strong and to be confident going into a round.”

Meyer shot an 82 in the MSL-Ohio Division postseason tournament Sept. 23 at Denison Golf Club as Ricky Walsh led the Lions with an 80. Bexley finished second (333) behind Columbus Academy (315) and placed second (10-3) in the league behind the Vikings (13-0).

In the three rounds of MSL-Ohio play, Meyer had a 78.7 average.

“Probably my short game is working the best,” he said. “I really work a lot on my putting and chipping. I have at least three or four up-and-downs every (18-hole) round, which helps my scoring.

“Right now the most difficult part of the game is my long iron shots. I’m working on it a lot to get more birdie opportunities by hitting the greens.”

The Lions will compete in a Division I sectional tournament Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Denison Golf Club. The top four teams and top four individuals not on qualifying teams advance to district Oct. 13 at Apple Valley.

“I try to get in a few rounds on a course before I play in a tournament so I can be dialed in,” Meyer said. “I really like playing (at Denison Golf Club) because it’s designed by Donald Ross, who also designed Columbus Country Club.

“It was the district course when we were in Division II, so I have played there many times in the past and I’m pretty familiar with the course. It’s good practice under pressure as we work to get prepared to possibly play at Apple Valley.”

Meyer is considering playing in college, but doesn’t want that to interfere with his studies because he eventually wants to attend medical school.

“I have worked really hard over the last three years,” he said. “I have gone from a 15-handicap to 2 or 3, and I’m looking forward to finishing the season well and hopefully (qualify for) state.

“It’s going to be really different (without playing golf). I’ll miss the competition and the team atmosphere. I love the game, whether I’m playing competitively or for fun.”

shennen@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekHennen