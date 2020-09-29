Notes: CSG’s tennis lineup steadily improving

Coach Sean Delaney believes the play of his youthful first-doubles team has been a bright spot for the Columbus School for Girls tennis team.

The Unicorns were 3-9 overall before facing Westerville Central on Sept. 29 and are 3-4 in the MSL-Ohio Division, but Delaney has been impressed with the play of sophomore Becca Hoffman and freshman Elizabeth Burgess.

“Becca Hoffman and Elizabeth Burgess continue to show great tenacity and strength at the first-doubles court,” Delaney said. “We’re working in practice to deepen their understanding of the doubles game, build their strategy and explore areas of growth in their game.”

Sophomore Lanie Klatt has alternated between first and second singles, and junior Lane Sharfin has shown improvement at third singles.

“Lanie Klatt hasn’t had as many wins as she’d like. However, she continues to excel on the first- and second-singles courts,” Delaney said. “She’s relentless in her pursuit of excellence and is willing to put in the work to get there. I’ve been so impressed by her performance against top players around Columbus.

“Lane Sharfin has played consistently on the third-singles court this year and continues to show the most improvement in her tennis game, mental strength and fortitude as well as leadership and work ethic on and off the court.”

•Three members of the CSG cross country team set personal records during the Section 1 Varsity race of the Central Ohio Invitational on Sept. 19 at Three Creeks Metro Park.

Lauren Sloan (35th place, 21 minutes, 23.6 seconds), Ella Chomic (36th, 21:25.1) and Grace Chomic (39th, 21:30.7) all had career-best performances.

Fabi Corso finished eighth in 19:57.9 to lead CSG, which placed eighth (180 points) in the 11-team race behind champion Upper Arlington (64).

Molly Pawlik (89th, 23:50.1), Esther Woda (94th, 24:00.2) and Neva Schehl (107th, 25:26.3) also competed.

•Owen Karas led the St. Charles cross country team during the Section 2 Varsity race of the Central Ohio Invitational.

Karas finished second (15:12.9) behind Hilliard Davidson’s Conner Ackley (15:09.7) as the Cardinals placed sixth (150) of 11 teams behind champion Davidson (28).

Daniel Ferguson (39th, 17:37.4), Colin Hayter (40th, 17:37.7), William Ferris (48th, 17:54.4), William Cromley (49th, 17:56.8), Andrew Dunn (59th, 18:10.0) and Luke Blubaugh (61st, 18:14.7) also competed.

•The St. Charles soccer team took a big step in the CCL race by defeating visiting DeSales 2-1 on Sept. 22. The Cardinals, who improved to 2-0 in the league, have won two consecutive CCL championships.

They improved to 6-1-2 overall with a 5-1 victory over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne on Sept. 26.

St. Charles closes CCL play with games at home against Hartley on Thursday, Oct. 1, and at Watterson on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Thomas Hohmann and Brady West scored against the Stallions, and Brady Westin assisted on both goals. Goalie Charley Valachovic had two saves.

•The Bexley girls golf team will play in a Division I sectional Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Blacklick Woods.

The top three teams and the top three individuals not on those teams advance to the district tournament Oct. 13 at New Albany Links.

The Lions finished third (409) in the MSL-Ohio postseason tournament Sept. 22 at Westchester behind Columbus Academy (345) and CSG (358). Jessica Host (94) led Bexley, followed by Isabella Minkin (99), Maya Aframian (106), Ellie Schoedinger (110), Maya Zidel (113) and Priya Roy (115).

•Aly Cox and Grace Heilman led the Bexley girls soccer team in scoring through six contests. The Lions won their first three games but were winless in their next four.

Heilman had three goals and one assist, and Cox had three goals for Bexley, which was 3-2-2 overall and 2-1-1 in the MSL-Ohio after losing 1-0 to Academy on Sept. 26.

Also through six games, Ivy Simpson had one goal and one assist, and goalies Katie Jude and Lily Cochran had 19 and eight saves, respectively.

